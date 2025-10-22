Red Cross: Blood Or Platelet Donation Appointments Needed Now $20 In Gift Cards
Blood donations drop this fall; Red Cross urges donors to schedule now.
ST. LOUIS, MO. — The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to help curb a drop in donor turnout this fall. Donors of all blood types and those giving platelets are asked to book a time to donate at a Red Cross blood donation center or community blood drive to help give hospitals the tools they need to care for patients ahead of the holidays.
To say thank you, all who come to give Oct. 27-Nov. 16, 2025, will get $20 in e-gift cards to a choice of merchant, plus automatic entry for a chance to win one of three $5,000 prizes. See RedCrossBlood.org/Harvest.?
Don’t wait – Schedule a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Enhance community health
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Understanding our own health is the foundation for helping prevent chronic illness and saving lives. Blood and platelet donations can be a part of that journey. To help empower and educate our blood donors, in November, successful donations will get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. (One test result in 12-month period; do not fast before donating).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 23-16:
MISSOURI
Crawford
Cuba
11/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive
Steelville
11/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St.
_______________
Franklin
Sullivan
11/12/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles hall, 1000 Acid Mine Rd
Union
11/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Christian Church of Union Mo., 150 Joel Ave.
Washington
10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southpoint Elementary School, 4328 St Johns Rd
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street
11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/12/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
10/26/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
11/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd
11/11/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road
Crystal City
11/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane
De Soto
10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd
11/13/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd
Dittmer
10/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Martins United Church of Christ, 7890 Dittmer Ridge Rd
Festus
10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street
11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
High Ridge
11/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.
Hillsboro
10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street
11/11/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Highway 21, PO Box 148
Imperial
11/11/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia
_______________
Lincoln
Troy
10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive
11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Troy VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J
_______________
Montgomery
Montgomery City
11/7/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County R-ll High School, 394 N. Hwy 19
_______________
Saint Charles
Augusta
10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Fire Protection District, 5551 Hwy 94
Lake Saint Louis
11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive
O Fallon
10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ofallon Elks Lodge, 1163 Tom Ginnever Ave
10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr
11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
11/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway
11/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Prairie Point, 1 Prairie Point
Saint Charles
11/14/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 N 2nd St
Saint Peters
10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/30/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ft Zumwalt South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road
10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
11/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z
11/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St.
_______________
Saint Francois
Bismarck
11/13/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1017 Spruce St
Farmington
10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,
11/6/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive
11/12/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.
11/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
10/26/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Rock Church STL- Ballwin, 15101 Manchester Rd
Brentwood
11/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brentwood Community, 2505 S Brentwood
Chesterfield
10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/4/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Garden Villas West, 13590 S Outer Forty Rd
11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/12/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
11/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CBRE - Shaw Park Plaza, 1 N Brentwood Blvd
11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr
Des Peres
11/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Rd
Ellisville
10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Martins Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd.
Eureka
11/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St
11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Francis' Episcopal Church, 602 Rockwood Arbor Dr
Fenton
11/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
Ferguson
10/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Rd
Florissant
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/30/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
11/4/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., James J Eagan Center, 1 James J. Eagan Dr
Kirkwood
11/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams Ave.
11/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Trinity Church Kirkwood (PCA), 1110 S Glenwood Ln
11/13/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams
Manchester
10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
11/6/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
11/8/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
Maplewood
11/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kindred UCC, 2200 Bellevue Ave
11/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., IMEG, 15 Sunnen Dr
Saint Louis
10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd
10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/3/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Ave
11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Nazareth Living Center, 2 Nazareth Ln
11/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/11/2025: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive
11/11/2025: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive
11/12/2025: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive
11/12/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave
11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/12/2025: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive
11/12/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Louis Lambert Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd
11/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Webster Groves
10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S Bompart Ave
Wildwood
10/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
_______________
Saint Louis City
10/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enright Building 16, 3710 Enright Ave
10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri School for the Blind, 3867 Magnolia Ave
10/31/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St. Louis Dental Center, 1500 Park Ave
11/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tarlton Corporation, 5500 West Park
11/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Henry Givens Administration Building, 3026 Laclede Ave
11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Washington University Medical Center, 520 S Euclid Ave
11/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link
11/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Victor, 1717 Olive St
11/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand
11/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of the Magdalen, 4924 Bancroft Ave
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Steel Workers, 950 South Gabouri
_______________
Warren
Marthasville
11/11/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road
Warrenton
10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.
Wright City
11/6/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wil Heiliger Activity Building, 13410 E Veterans Memorial Parkway
ILLINOIS
Jersey
Jerseyville
11/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., LifechurchX, 300 Bluebird Lane
_______________
Madison
Alton
11/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abundant Church, 3986 Humbert Rd
Collinsville
10/30/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
11/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John UCC, 307 W Clay Street
Edwardsville
10/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)
10/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street
11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main
11/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive, Morris University Center; Kimmel Student Center
11/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr
Glen Carbon
10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.
Godfrey
11/5/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.
11/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.
Granite City
10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd
11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd
Hamel
11/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.
Highland
11/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.
Madison
10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vulcan Metals Specialty Products, 1001 College St
Maryville
10/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive
Saint Jacob
11/6/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 N. Douglas
Troy
11/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd.
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd
Waterloo
11/11/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 200 N Main St
11/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe County Electric Cooperative, 6132 IL-3
_______________
Randolph
Chester
11/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street
11/7/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street
Coulterville
10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street
Evansville
10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.
Red Bud
10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary, 200 W Field Dr
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle
Fairview Heights
10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd
10/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/4/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/11/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Mascoutah
10/23/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160
11/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisper Internet, 9711 Fuesser Rd,
Millstadt
11/12/2025: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S Veterans Dr
New Athens
11/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street
O Fallon
10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd
Saint Libory
11/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Liborius Church, 911 Sparta Street
Shiloh
11/4/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify your impact - volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.??
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.
