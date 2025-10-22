Red Cross: Blood Or Platelet Donation Appointments Needed Now $20 In Gift Cards Blood donations drop this fall; Red Cross urges donors to schedule now. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, MO. — The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to help curb a drop in donor turnout this fall. Donors of all blood types and those giving platelets are asked to book a time to donate at a Red Cross blood donation center or community blood drive to help give hospitals the tools they need to care for patients ahead of the holidays. To say thank you, all who come to give Oct. 27-Nov. 16, 2025, will get $20 in e-gift cards to a choice of merchant, plus automatic entry for a chance to win one of three $5,000 prizes. See RedCrossBlood.org/Harvest.? Don’t wait – Schedule a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Enhance community health November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Understanding our own health is the foundation for helping prevent chronic illness and saving lives. Blood and platelet donations can be a part of that journey. To help empower and educate our blood donors, in November, successful donations will get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. (One test result in 12-month period; do not fast before donating). Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 23-16: MISSOURI Crawford Cuba 11/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive Steelville 11/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St. _______________ Franklin Sullivan 11/12/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles hall, 1000 Acid Mine Rd Union 11/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Christian Church of Union Mo., 150 Joel Ave. Washington 10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southpoint Elementary School, 4328 St Johns Rd 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street 11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/12/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 10/26/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. 11/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 11/11/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road Crystal City 11/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane De Soto 10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd 11/13/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd Dittmer 10/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Martins United Church of Christ, 7890 Dittmer Ridge Rd Festus 10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street 11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive High Ridge 11/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd. Hillsboro 10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street 11/11/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Highway 21, PO Box 148 Imperial 11/11/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia _______________ Lincoln Troy 10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive 11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Troy VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J _______________ Montgomery Montgomery City 11/7/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County R-ll High School, 394 N. Hwy 19 _______________ Saint Charles Augusta 10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Fire Protection District, 5551 Hwy 94 Lake Saint Louis 11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive O Fallon 10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ofallon Elks Lodge, 1163 Tom Ginnever Ave 10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr 11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 11/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 11/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Prairie Point, 1 Prairie Point Saint Charles 11/14/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 N 2nd St Saint Peters 10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 10/30/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ft Zumwalt South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road 10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 11/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive 11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z 11/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St. _______________ Saint Francois Bismarck 11/13/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1017 Spruce St Farmington 10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd, 11/6/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive 11/12/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St. 11/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 10/26/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Rock Church STL- Ballwin, 15101 Manchester Rd Brentwood 11/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brentwood Community, 2505 S Brentwood Chesterfield 10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/4/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Garden Villas West, 13590 S Outer Forty Rd 11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/12/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Clayton 11/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CBRE - Shaw Park Plaza, 1 N Brentwood Blvd 11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr Des Peres 11/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Rd Ellisville 10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Martins Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd. Eureka 11/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St 11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Francis' Episcopal Church, 602 Rockwood Arbor Dr Fenton 11/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Ferguson 10/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Rd Florissant 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 10/30/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 11/4/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., James J Eagan Center, 1 James J. Eagan Dr Kirkwood 11/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams Ave. 11/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Trinity Church Kirkwood (PCA), 1110 S Glenwood Ln Article continues after sponsor message 11/13/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams Manchester 10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 11/6/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 11/8/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive Maplewood 11/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kindred UCC, 2200 Bellevue Ave 11/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., IMEG, 15 Sunnen Dr Saint Louis 10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd 10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/3/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Ave 11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Nazareth Living Center, 2 Nazareth Ln 11/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/11/2025: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive 11/11/2025: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive 11/12/2025: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive 11/12/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave 11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/12/2025: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive 11/12/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Louis Lambert Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd 11/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Webster Groves 10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S Bompart Ave Wildwood 10/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 _______________ Saint Louis City 10/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 10/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enright Building 16, 3710 Enright Ave 10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri School for the Blind, 3867 Magnolia Ave 10/31/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St. Louis Dental Center, 1500 Park Ave 11/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tarlton Corporation, 5500 West Park 11/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Henry Givens Administration Building, 3026 Laclede Ave 11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Washington University Medical Center, 520 S Euclid Ave 11/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 11/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Victor, 1717 Olive St 11/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand 11/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of the Magdalen, 4924 Bancroft Ave _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Steel Workers, 950 South Gabouri _______________ Warren Marthasville 11/11/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road Warrenton 10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St. Wright City 11/6/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wil Heiliger Activity Building, 13410 E Veterans Memorial Parkway ILLINOIS Jersey Jerseyville 11/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., LifechurchX, 300 Bluebird Lane _______________ Madison Alton 11/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abundant Church, 3986 Humbert Rd Collinsville 10/30/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia 11/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John UCC, 307 W Clay Street Edwardsville 10/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143) 10/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street 11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main 11/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive, Morris University Center; Kimmel Student Center 11/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr Glen Carbon 10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. Godfrey 11/5/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd. 11/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd. Granite City 10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd 11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd Hamel 11/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 11/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. Madison 10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vulcan Metals Specialty Products, 1001 College St Maryville 10/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive Saint Jacob 11/6/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 N. Douglas Troy 11/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd. _______________ Monroe Columbia 11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd Waterloo 11/11/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 200 N Main St 11/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe County Electric Cooperative, 6132 IL-3 _______________ Randolph Chester 11/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street 11/7/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street Coulterville 10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street Evansville 10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St. Red Bud 10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary, 200 W Field Dr _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle Fairview Heights 10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd 10/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/4/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/11/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Mascoutah 10/23/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 11/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisper Internet, 9711 Fuesser Rd, Millstadt 11/12/2025: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S Veterans Dr New Athens 11/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street O Fallon 10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd Saint Libory 11/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Liborius Church, 911 Sparta Street Shiloh 11/4/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. Amplify your impact - volunteer! Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.