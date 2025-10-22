ST. LOUIS, MO. — The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood or platelets now to help curb a drop in donor turnout this fall. Donors of all blood types and those giving platelets are asked to book a time to donate at a Red Cross blood donation center or community blood drive to help give hospitals the tools they need to care for patients ahead of the holidays.

To say thank you, all who come to give Oct. 27-Nov. 16, 2025, will get $20 in e-gift cards to a choice of merchant, plus automatic entry for a chance to win one of three $5,000 prizes. See RedCrossBlood.org/Harvest.?

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Don’t wait – Schedule a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Enhance community health

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. Understanding our own health is the foundation for helping prevent chronic illness and saving lives. Blood and platelet donations can be a part of that journey. To help empower and educate our blood donors, in November, successful donations will get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes. (One test result in 12-month period; do not fast before donating).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 23-16:

MISSOURI

Crawford

Cuba

11/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive

Steelville

11/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St.

_______________

Franklin

Sullivan

11/12/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles hall, 1000 Acid Mine Rd

Union

11/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Christian Church of Union Mo., 150 Joel Ave.

Washington

10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Southpoint Elementary School, 4328 St Johns Rd

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/12/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

10/26/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

11/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

11/11/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

Crystal City

11/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane

De Soto

10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

11/13/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

Dittmer

10/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Martins United Church of Christ, 7890 Dittmer Ridge Rd

Festus

10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

High Ridge

11/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.

Hillsboro

10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street

11/11/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Highway 21, PO Box 148

Imperial

11/11/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive

11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Troy VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

Montgomery

Montgomery City

11/7/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County R-ll High School, 394 N. Hwy 19

_______________

Saint Charles

Augusta

10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Augusta Fire Protection District, 5551 Hwy 94

Lake Saint Louis

11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

O Fallon

10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ofallon Elks Lodge, 1163 Tom Ginnever Ave

10/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Charles City-County Library WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr

11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

11/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

11/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Prairie Point, 1 Prairie Point

Saint Charles

11/14/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 N 2nd St

Saint Peters

10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/24/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/30/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ft Zumwalt South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road

10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

11/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z

11/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St.

_______________

Saint Francois

Bismarck

11/13/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1017 Spruce St

Farmington

10/23/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

11/6/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Drive

11/12/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.

11/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

10/26/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., The Rock Church STL- Ballwin, 15101 Manchester Rd

Brentwood

11/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Brentwood Community, 2505 S Brentwood

Chesterfield

10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/4/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Garden Villas West, 13590 S Outer Forty Rd

11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/12/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

11/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., CBRE - Shaw Park Plaza, 1 N Brentwood Blvd

11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr

Des Peres

11/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester Rd

Ellisville

10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Martins Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd.

Eureka

11/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 19 W 1st St

11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Francis' Episcopal Church, 602 Rockwood Arbor Dr

Fenton

11/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Ferguson

10/30/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Emerson YMCA, 3390 Pershall Rd

Florissant

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/30/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

11/4/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., James J Eagan Center, 1 James J. Eagan Dr

Kirkwood

11/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 100 East Adams Ave.

11/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Trinity Church Kirkwood (PCA), 1110 S Glenwood Ln

Article continues after sponsor message

11/13/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 West Adams

Manchester

10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

11/6/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

11/8/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Maplewood

11/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kindred UCC, 2200 Bellevue Ave

11/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., IMEG, 15 Sunnen Dr

Saint Louis

10/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/23/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/3/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Ave

11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Nazareth Living Center, 2 Nazareth Ln

11/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/11/2025: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive

11/11/2025: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive

11/12/2025: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive

11/12/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roofers Mart, 7208 Weil Ave

11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/12/2025: 1:15 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive

11/12/2025: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Louis Lambert Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd

11/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Webster Groves

10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 S Bompart Ave

Wildwood

10/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

_______________

Saint Louis City

10/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/28/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enright Building 16, 3710 Enright Ave

10/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri School for the Blind, 3867 Magnolia Ave

10/31/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St. Louis Dental Center, 1500 Park Ave

11/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tarlton Corporation, 5500 West Park

11/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Henry Givens Administration Building, 3026 Laclede Ave

11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Washington University Medical Center, 520 S Euclid Ave

11/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

11/10/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Victor, 1717 Olive St

11/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

11/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of the Magdalen, 4924 Bancroft Ave

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

11/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Steel Workers, 950 South Gabouri

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

11/11/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 19127 Mill Road

Warrenton

10/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.

Wright City

11/6/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wil Heiliger Activity Building, 13410 E Veterans Memorial Parkway

ILLINOIS

Jersey

Jerseyville

11/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., LifechurchX, 300 Bluebird Lane

_______________

Madison

Alton

11/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Abundant Church, 3986 Humbert Rd

Collinsville

10/30/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia

11/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John UCC, 307 W Clay Street

Edwardsville

10/23/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

10/31/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

11/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main

11/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive, Morris University Center; Kimmel Student Center

11/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

Glen Carbon

10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Godfrey

11/5/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

11/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

10/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd

11/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Rd

Hamel

11/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

11/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Madison

10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Vulcan Metals Specialty Products, 1001 College St

Maryville

10/29/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive

Saint Jacob

11/6/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Jacob Activity Center, 108 N. Douglas

Troy

11/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd.

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

Waterloo

11/11/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 200 N Main St

11/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe County Electric Cooperative, 6132 IL-3

_______________

Randolph

Chester

11/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester High School, 1901 Swanwick Street

11/7/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Coulterville

10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street

Evansville

10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 303 Broad St.

Red Bud

10/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary, 200 W Field Dr

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

10/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Augustine of Canterbury, 1900 West Belle

Fairview Heights

10/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Christian Fellowship Church, 10090 Old Lincoln Trail Rd

10/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/4/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/11/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

11/16/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Mascoutah

10/23/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

11/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisper Internet, 9711 Fuesser Rd,

Millstadt

11/12/2025: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Millstadt VFW Post 7980, 200 S Veterans Dr

New Athens

11/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 101 N Van Buren Street

O Fallon

10/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

Saint Libory

11/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Liborius Church, 911 Sparta Street

Shiloh

11/4/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact - volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.??

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

More like this:

Red Cross: Take Steps Now To Support A Strong Blood Supply
Oct 7, 2025
Make A Plan To Give Blood Or Platelets With The Red Cross This Fall
Sep 26, 2025
Give Hope, Stay Prepared: Donate Blood Or Platelets With Red Cross
Sep 16, 2025
A little good goes a long way: Give blood or platelets with Red Cross and PEANUTS®
Aug 25, 2025
American Red Cross Offers Free A1C Screening for August Donors
Aug 11, 2025

 