Red Cross asks for blood donations this holiday season
Be part of something meaningful by giving blood
ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to end the year with real meaning by donating blood for hospital patients in need.
Holiday activities, severe weather and seasonal illnesses, like the flu, can pull people away from their regular blood donation schedules. This creates a greater need for blood donations this time of year, especially around the winter holidays. To encourage donations, all those who come to donate Dec. 23, 2015, through Jan. 3, 2016, will get a long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Jamie Czesak made her first blood donation on Dec. 27, 2013. “As I spent Christmas with my family, I realized how lucky I was to have my health and how we never really know when our last Christmas will be. I decided that I would face my fears and do one of the few things I can do to help save someone's life - donate blood.”
Healthy donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types AB, O, B negative and A negative. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can now use the Blood Donor App to access their donor card and view vital signs from previous donations.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Ill.
Christian
Moweaqua
12/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow
_______________
Clay
Flora
12/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane
_______________
Clinton
Bartelso
12/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Cecilia Parish Center, 304 S. Washington
_______________
Coles
Charleston
12/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Solix, 700 West Lincoln
12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street
Mattoon
12/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cross County Mall, 700 East Broadway
12/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1804 S 9th Street
12/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 221 N 16th Street
12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
_______________
Crawford
Flat Rock
12/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Flat Rock Fire Department, 205 S Main Street
Robinson
12/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
_______________
Effingham
Dieterich
12/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kluthe Civic Center, 102 W Virginia
Effingham
12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1501 W Fayette
12/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wal-mart, 1204 Avenue Mid America
_______________
Fayette
Farina
12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 W. Madison St.
_______________
Franklin
Christopher
12/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Building, 602 South Mulkey Street
_______________
Jasper
Sainte Marie
12/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Jefferson
Mount Vernon
12/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Christian Church, 840 Meadowbrook Lane
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
12/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie
_______________
Macoupin
Gillespie
12/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 115 N. Macoupin
Shipman
12/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
_______________
Madison
Alton
12/21/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive
Collinsville
12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St
Edwardsville
12/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Road
12/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
_______________
Marion
Salem
12/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, Oglesby and Hamilton
_______________
Monroe
Waterloo
12/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wal-mart Supercenter, 961 North Market Street
_______________
Pike
Pittsfield
12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bowlers Universe, 113 Williams Industrial Dr.
_______________
Randolph
Baldwin
12/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Behind Fire House
Chester
12/16/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
_______________
Richland
Olney
12/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street
12/30/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 S West Street
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
12/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Northwest St Clair County Fire District, 3407 Southbelt West
12/17/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Clair County Building, 10 Public Square
12/17/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Belleville First Assembly of God, 900 Fair Oaks Drive
12/20/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St George Episcopal Church-Belleville, 105 East D Street
Fairview Heights
12/21/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge-Fairview Heights, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail
12/28/2015: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 8677, 5325 N Illinois St
Freeburg
12/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Carl L Barton School, 408 South Belleville
Marissa
12/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Marissa Township Building, 211 East Mills Street
New Athens
12/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Athens Community Building, 406 Chester
O Fallon
12/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street
_______________
Shelby
Herrick
12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Herrick Community Building, 11 Broadway Road
Shelbyville
12/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelby Memorial Hospital, 200 S. Cedar
Stewardson
12/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street
_______________
Mo.
Crawford
Cuba
12/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., VFW Post 7147, 704 East Washington
12/31/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wal-Mart Cuba, 100 Ozark Drive
_______________
Franklin
Beaufort
12/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beaufort Lions Club, 2041 Lutheran Church Road
New Haven
12/16/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Saint Clair
12/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St
Sullivan
12/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wal-mart, 350 Park Ridge Road
Union
12/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington
12/23/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Victorian Place of Union, 1320 West Mail Street
Washington
12/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge 1559, 1459 West 5th Street
12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wal-mart, 1701 A Roy Drive
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Road
12/31/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arnold 14 Cine, 1912 Richardson Road
Desoto
12/17/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., DeSoto High School, 815 Amvets Dr.
Festus
12/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
Hillsboro
12/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21
Imperial
12/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 6550 Old State Route 21, (Old Hwy 21 and Hwy M)
_______________
Saint Charles
Lake Saint Louis
12/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr
O Fallon
12/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Highway K
12/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church O’Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Saint Charles
12/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 1580 Kisker Road
12/18/2015: 4:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m., Francis Howell Middle School, 825 O Fallon Road
12/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., McClay Branch Library, 2760 McClay Road
12/29/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles 18 Cine, 1830 First Capitol South
Saint Peters
12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wehrenberg Mid Rivers 14 Cine, 1220 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
Wentzville
12/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Culvers Wentzville, 1898 Wentzville Parkway
12/28/2015: 12:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway
12/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd
12/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Patrick Catholic Church Wentzville, 405 Church Street
_______________
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
12/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street
Desloge
12/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 300 Lincoln St
Farmington
12/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia
12/29/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick, 830 Valley Creek Drive
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
12/18/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Parkway Southwest Middle School, 701 Wren
Bridgeton
12/21/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library - Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Road
Chesterfield
12/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Lukes Hospital-Institute for Health Ed., 222 S. Woods Mill Road 12/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesterfield Galaxy 14, 450 THF Blvd
Creve Coeur
12/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drury Inn Hotel, 11980 Olive Blvd.
Ellisville
12/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Road
Eureka
12/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rockwood School District, 500 N. Central Ave.
Fenton
12/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan
12/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Meramec Valley, 625 New Smitzer Mill Road
12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Road
Florissant
12/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road
12/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 2615 Shackelford Road
Hazelwood
12/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cabelas, 5555 St Louis Mills Boulevard, Suite 167
12/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cabelas, 5555 St Louis Mills Boulevard, Suite 167
Kirkwood
12/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor
Saint Louis
12/19/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hazelwood East High School, 11300 Dunn Road
12/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road
12/26/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wehrenberg Ronnies 20 Cine, 5320 South Lindbergh
12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Health and Wellness Center for Men, 9717 Landmark Parkway Dr., Suite 115
12/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bennington Heights, 2037 Chablis Drive
12/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Dr
University City
12/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd.
Woodson Terrace
12/27/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Greater St Louis Church, 9330 Stansberry
_______________
Saint Louis City
12/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls Club, 4245 N Kingshighway
12/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., City Museum, 701 North 15th Street
12/26/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
12/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warrenton Elks Lodge 2662, 1101 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway
12/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrenton Cinemas 8, 265 W. Veterans Memorial Parkway
_______________
Washington
Potosi
12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2218, 10202 West Highway E
_______________
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
