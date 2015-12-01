Be part of something meaningful by giving blood

ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to end the year with real meaning by donating blood for hospital patients in need.

Holiday activities, severe weather and seasonal illnesses, like the flu, can pull people away from their regular blood donation schedules. This creates a greater need for blood donations this time of year, especially around the winter holidays. To encourage donations, all those who come to donate Dec. 23, 2015, through Jan. 3, 2016, will get a long-sleeve Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Jamie Czesak made her first blood donation on Dec. 27, 2013. “As I spent Christmas with my family, I realized how lucky I was to have my health and how we never really know when our last Christmas will be. I decided that I would face my fears and do one of the few things I can do to help save someone's life - donate blood.”

Healthy donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types AB, O, B negative and A negative. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can now use the Blood Donor App to access their donor card and view vital signs from previous donations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Ill.

Christian

Moweaqua

12/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 7 Fox Meadow

_______________

Clay

Flora

12/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane

_______________

Clinton

Bartelso

12/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Cecilia Parish Center, 304 S. Washington

_______________

Coles

Charleston

12/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Solix, 700 West Lincoln

12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Charleston Public Library, 712 6th Street

Mattoon

12/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cross County Mall, 700 East Broadway

12/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1804 S 9th Street

12/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 221 N 16th Street

12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

_______________

Crawford

Flat Rock

12/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Flat Rock Fire Department, 205 S Main Street

Robinson

12/16/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Effingham

Dieterich

12/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kluthe Civic Center, 102 W Virginia

Effingham

12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1501 W Fayette

12/30/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wal-mart, 1204 Avenue Mid America

_______________

Fayette

Farina

12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 W. Madison St.

_______________

Franklin

Christopher

12/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Building, 602 South Mulkey Street

_______________

Jasper

Sainte Marie

12/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

12/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Meadowbrook Christian Church, 840 Meadowbrook Lane

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

12/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie

_______________

Macoupin

Gillespie

12/17/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Civic Center, 115 N. Macoupin

Shipman

12/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

_______________

Madison

Alton

12/21/2015: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

Collinsville

12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

Edwardsville

12/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Road

12/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

_______________

Marion

Salem

12/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, Oglesby and Hamilton

_______________

Monroe

Waterloo

12/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wal-mart Supercenter, 961 North Market Street

_______________

Pike

Pittsfield

12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bowlers Universe, 113 Williams Industrial Dr.

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

12/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Behind Fire House

Chester

12/16/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

_______________

Richland

Olney

12/18/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street

12/30/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 S West Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

12/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Northwest St Clair County Fire District, 3407 Southbelt West

12/17/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Clair County Building, 10 Public Square

12/17/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Belleville First Assembly of God, 900 Fair Oaks Drive

12/20/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St George Episcopal Church-Belleville, 105 East D Street

Fairview Heights

12/21/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Elks Lodge-Fairview Heights, 9480 Old Lincoln Trail

12/28/2015: 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., VFW Post 8677, 5325 N Illinois St

Freeburg

12/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Carl L Barton School, 408 South Belleville

Marissa

12/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Marissa Township Building, 211 East Mills Street

New Athens

12/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Athens Community Building, 406 Chester

O Fallon

12/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Clare School, 214 West 3rd Street

_______________

Shelby

Herrick

12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Herrick Community Building, 11 Broadway Road

Shelbyville

12/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelby Memorial Hospital, 200 S. Cedar

Stewardson

12/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stewardson Community Building, 108 Pine Street

_______________

Mo.

Crawford

Cuba

12/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., VFW Post 7147, 704 East Washington

12/31/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wal-Mart Cuba, 100 Ozark Drive

_______________

Franklin

Beaufort

12/17/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beaufort Lions Club, 2041 Lutheran Church Road

New Haven

12/16/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Saint Clair

12/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St

Sullivan

12/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wal-mart, 350 Park Ridge Road

Union

12/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington

12/23/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Victorian Place of Union, 1320 West Mail Street

Washington

12/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge 1559, 1459 West 5th Street

12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wal-mart, 1701 A Roy Drive

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Road

12/31/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arnold 14 Cine, 1912 Richardson Road

Desoto

12/17/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., DeSoto High School, 815 Amvets Dr.

Festus

12/21/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

Hillsboro

12/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

Imperial

12/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 6550 Old State Route 21, (Old Hwy 21 and Hwy M)

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

12/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr

O Fallon

12/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middendorf Kredell Branch Library, 2750 Highway K

12/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church O’Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles

12/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 1580 Kisker Road

12/18/2015: 4:15 p.m. - 8:15 p.m., Francis Howell Middle School, 825 O Fallon Road

12/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., McClay Branch Library, 2760 McClay Road

12/29/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles 18 Cine, 1830 First Capitol South

Saint Peters

12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wehrenberg Mid Rivers 14 Cine, 1220 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

Wentzville

12/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Culvers Wentzville, 1898 Wentzville Parkway

12/28/2015: 12:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway

12/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd

12/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Patrick Catholic Church Wentzville, 405 Church Street

_______________

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

12/16/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street

Desloge

12/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hall, 300 Lincoln St

Farmington

12/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Farmington Fire Department, 222 East Columbia

12/29/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Auffenberg Chevrolet Buick, 830 Valley Creek Drive

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

12/18/2015: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Parkway Southwest Middle School, 701 Wren

Bridgeton

12/21/2015: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library - Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Road

Chesterfield

12/18/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Lukes Hospital-Institute for Health Ed., 222 S. Woods Mill Road 12/18/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesterfield Galaxy 14, 450 THF Blvd

Creve Coeur

12/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drury Inn Hotel, 11980 Olive Blvd.

Ellisville

12/28/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Road

Eureka

12/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Rockwood School District, 500 N. Central Ave.

Fenton

12/16/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan

12/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Meramec Valley, 625 New Smitzer Mill Road

12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Road

Florissant

12/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road

12/22/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 2615 Shackelford Road

Hazelwood

12/19/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cabelas, 5555 St Louis Mills Boulevard, Suite 167

12/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cabelas, 5555 St Louis Mills Boulevard, Suite 167

Kirkwood

12/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kirkwood YMCA, 325 N. Taylor

Saint Louis

12/19/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hazelwood East High School, 11300 Dunn Road

12/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., South County YMCA, 12736 Southfork Road

12/26/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wehrenberg Ronnies 20 Cine, 5320 South Lindbergh

12/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Health and Wellness Center for Men, 9717 Landmark Parkway Dr., Suite 115

12/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bennington Heights, 2037 Chablis Drive

12/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Louis County Library Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Dr

University City

12/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., University City Public Library, 6701 Delmar Blvd.

Woodson Terrace

12/27/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Greater St Louis Church, 9330 Stansberry

_______________

Saint Louis City

12/18/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mathews Dickey Boys and Girls Club, 4245 N Kingshighway

12/24/2015: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., City Museum, 701 North 15th Street

12/26/2015: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

12/22/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warrenton Elks Lodge 2662, 1101 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway

12/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrenton Cinemas 8, 265 W. Veterans Memorial Parkway

_______________

Washington

Potosi

12/30/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 2218, 10202 West Highway E

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

