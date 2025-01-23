Red Cross Announce Need For Blood Donors, Or Platelets After Winter Storms, Wildfires Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS, MO. — The American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood or platelets now to help protect the blood supply from the ongoing impact of severe winter weather and wildfires. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O negative blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed to help save lives this month. As dangerous snow and ice continue to sweep across the country, and wildfires in Southern California continue to burn and impact air quality, Red Cross blood drive cancellations have grown into the hundreds. Collectively, this has resulted in about 15,000 uncollected blood and platelet donations in January. More winter storms are forecast for this week − including in areas of the U.S. that do not typically experience significant snowfall − which could further strain the blood supply. Additionally, hazardous weather conditions have the potential to make it tougher to move vital blood products across the Red Cross network, possibly affecting deliveries to hospitals in some locations. As National Blood Donor Month continues, the time to give is now. Where it is safe to do so, donors are asked to book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a special thank-you to donors for helping address the need for blood during this crucial time, those who come to give through Jan. 26, 2025, will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The trip includes access to day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to New Orleans, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 7-10, 2025), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.?For full details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl. All who come to give Jan. 27-Feb. 28, 2025, will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/Flurry for details. Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 23-Feb. 15: MISSOURI Crawford Cuba 1/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Recklein Auditorium, 304 N. Smith St. _______________ Franklin Gray Summit 2/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Purina Farms, 300 Checkerboard Loop Sullivan 2/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main Union 2/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive Washington 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 1/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/12/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 2/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 1/27/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. 2/9/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd Cedar Hill 2/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane Crystal City 2/11/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 221 Brierton Lane De Soto 1/30/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1831-De Soto, 1651 Veterans Dr. Festus 1/23/2025: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Jefferson R-7 High School, 7 Blue Jay Way 2/7/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive Pevely 2/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church Pevely, 310 Central Ave _______________ Lincoln Elsberry 2/3/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 226, 111 American Legion Drive _______________ St Charles Lake Saint Louis 2/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake St Louis Police Department, 200 Civic Center Dr O Fallon 1/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunrise Church, 7116 Twin Chimneys Blvd 1/28/2025: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Frontier Middle School, 9233 HWY DD 1/30/2025: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Deer Run Branch Library, 1300 North Main 1/31/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 2/4/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ofallon Elks Lodge, 1163 Tom Ginnever Ave 2/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway St Charles 1/27/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Shepherd, 1601 Woodstone Dr 2/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., City of St Charles Police Department, 1781 Zumbehl 2/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran St. Charles, 115 S 6th St St Peters 1/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 1/31/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 2/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 2/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 2/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 1/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Corporate Parkway Branch Library, 1200 Corporate Parkway 2/11/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Progress Park Center, 968 Meyer Rd 2/12/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive 2/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent St. _______________ St Francois Bonne Terre 2/12/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North County High School Bonne Terre, 7151 Raider Road Desloge 1/28/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Desloge City Hall, 300 N. Lincoln Farmington 1/31/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road Park Hills 1/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street _______________ St Louis Brentwood 1/31/2025: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brentwood Parks and Recreation, 2505 S Brentwood Bridgeton 1/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Bridgeton Trails, 3455 McKelvey Rd 2/14/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd Chesterfield 1/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 1/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, 14820 Conway Rd. 2/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/12/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 2/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Des Peres 2/13/2025: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Central Bank, 12218 Manchester Rd Ellisville 1/28/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd. 2/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd. Eureka 2/3/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn, 4901 Six Flag Rd 2/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Geggie Elementary, 430 Bald Hill Road Fenton 1/24/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd 2/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd, 2/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library -Meramec Valley, 1501 San Simeon Way 2/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Florissant 1/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/29/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 1/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 2/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 2/12/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 Kirkwood 2/14/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., North Kirkwood Middle School, 11287 Manchester Rd Manchester 1/24/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive 2/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive St Louis 1/23/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/28/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter- ARC, 10195 Corporate Square Dr 1/29/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 162, 9305 S Broadway 1/30/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 1/31/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Subaru, 10100 Watson Rd 2/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9907 Sappington Rd 2/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/3/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 7300 Lansdowne Ave 2/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/5/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New City Fellowship, 1483 82nd Street 2/5/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis County Library - Oak Bend, 842 S Holmes Ave 2/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road 2/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/11/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 2/11/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane 2/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/12/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria 2/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 2/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Webster Groves 2/4/2025: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave Wildwood 1/26/2025: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road _______________ St Louis City St Louis 1/24/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Henry Givens Administration Building, 3026 Laclede Ave 1/29/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brown & Crouppen, 4900 Daggett Ave 1/30/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 1/31/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Center for Divine Love, 3617 Wyoming St 2/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 2/8/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prince Hall Masons, 4525 Olive Street 2/10/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link 2/10/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue 2/12/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marriott St. Louis Grand, 800 Washington Ave. 2/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 2/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., SLU Learning Resources Center, 20 N Grand Blvd _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 2/6/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr _______________ Warren Warrenton 1/24/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Warrenton Fire Protection District, 606 Fairgrounds Rd 2/6/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Warrenton Elks Lodge 2662, 1101 E. Veterans Memorial Parkway Wright City 2/4/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wright City High School, 520 Westwood Road _______________ ILLINOIS Jersey Jerseyville 1/24/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delhi Baptist Church, 18151 Church Ln 2/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie _______________ Madison Alton 1/27/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Senior Services Plus, Inc., 2603 North Rodgers 2/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd 2/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 717 State St Collinsville 1/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., IBEW Local 309, 2000 Mall St 2/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., REVIVE Assembly of God, 1105 Beltline Rd East Alton 2/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Keasler Recreation Complex, 615 3rd St Edwardsville 1/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Keller Williams Marquee Edwardsville, 1254 University Drive, Suite 200 1/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd 1/31/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Dr 2/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr 2/6/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road 2/7/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street 2/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Trace on the Parkway Apartments, 6150 Trace Pkwy Dr Glen Carbon 2/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St 2/7/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Sports Academy - Glen Carbon, 101 The Game Dr Highland 1/27/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane Maryville 2/12/2025: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Collinsville Maryville Troy YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive Troy 2/13/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Rd. Wood River 2/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Love Joy United Presbyterian Church, 2550 Rock Hill Rd _______________ Monroe Columbia 1/28/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 2/11/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Hecker 1/28/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street Waterloo 1/28/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterans Dr. 2/10/2025: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St. _______________ Randolph Chester 2/7/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street Evansville 1/28/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, 810 Soldiers Way Sparta 2/11/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street Steeleville 1/29/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 2/3/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd East Saint Louis 1/29/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., East St Louis Senior High, 4901 State Street Fairview Heights 1/23/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/24/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/25/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/26/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/27/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/28/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/30/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 1/31/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/4/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/11/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 2/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Freeburg 1/28/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Catholic War Veteran's Post 370, Catholic War Veterans Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159 O Fallon 1/27/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd Saint Libory 1/30/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Liborius Church, 911 Sparta Street Shiloh 2/4/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street _______________ St Clair Cahokia Heights 1/30/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center, 509 Camp Jackson Rd Caseyville 2/3/2025: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 S Main St In addition to providing lifesaving blood products, the Red Cross mobilizes relief to families affected by disasters, trains people in lifesaving skills and provides services to active and veteran U.S. military personnel and their families. Donors can feel good knowing that by supporting the Red Cross, they can help family and friends in their communities and across the country.? ? How to donate blood? Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.? ? Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.? About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.