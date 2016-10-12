GODFREY - The Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the Upcoming 2017 Youth Basketball League for youth in grades K-5th grades. League practices and play focus on teamwork, sportsmanship, rules and skill development. Practices will begin in December and games will begin in January. All age groups will be co-ed and broken down by grade levels (K-1st, 2nd-3rd, and 4th-5th). Early registration continues through October 28th at a cost of $35 for Godfrey Village residents and $45 for non-residents. Regular registration will continue through November 18th at a cost of $40 for Godfrey residents and $50 for non-residents. Participants may register during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 8 am – 5 pm), online at www.godfreyil.org, or by mail to: Godfrey Parks and Recreation, PO Box 5067, Godfrey, IL 62035. Please make checks payable to Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department.

Registrations are also being accepted for the 2016 Volleyball Clinic for children ages 6 – 13 years. This instructional clinic teaches boys and girls the basic skills of serving, setting, spiking and passing through games and drills. Participants may register during regular business hours, online at www.godfreyil.org, or by mail to Godfrey Parks and Recreation, PO Box 5067, Godfrey, IL 62035. Early registration will continue through October 14that a cost of $30 for Godfrey residents and $35 for non-residents. Regular registration will continue through October 28th at a cost of $40 for Godfrey residents and $45 for non-residents.

The Godfrey Parks and Recreation is also offering Rookie Basketball for boys and girls ages 3-5 years. This program is designed to build self-esteem, basic skills, respect, positive competition, and sportsmanship. This is a family oriented program requiring all children registered to have a parent or guardian present to participate with the child. There are three Saturday morning time sessions to choose from and are on a first-come, first-serve basis- So sign up now! Participants may register online at www.godfreyil.org or either by mail at PO Box 5067, Godfrey, IL 62035 or in person at 6810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL. The program will begin January 7 – February 11, 2016. Early registration will run from October 17th – November 4th at a cost of $20 for Godfrey residents and $30 for non-residents. Regular registration will continue through December 2, 2016 at a cost of $25 for Godfrey residents and $35 for non-residents.

Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 618-466-1483, Ext. 1 for additional information.

