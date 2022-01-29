EAST ALTON - The son of the woman who was shot in the leg on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the shooting at the East Alton Ice Rink parking lot, has encountered what he describes as “almost a miraculous” turn.

“I visited mom today and to my surprise, they discharged her while I was there,” he said. “I drove her home and she’s doing wonderful! They say her fitness level for a 60-plus-year-old woman was a contributing factor in her survival. She is mad she has to miss her 5K this weekend because she paid for it!”

Speaking on behalf of his family, he said he wanted to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors in the Riverbend area for such a strong collaborative effort to get a dangerous person off the streets.

He said: “It was tremendous work! I also want people to know that we will be right back at the ice arena playing hockey tonight and we aren’t afraid. This was an entirely random event committed by a lost person. Our family witnessed great acts of heroism as people rushed to assist my mom and sister immediately after shots were fired with little regard for their own safety. That is something I’ll always remember and will forever be grateful for.

“The lesson to be learned here is when terrible events unfold, there are always helpers and they are the folks who deserve the spotlight. Our family is also thankful to our Lord and Savior for His protection and gift of healing.”

The son added that although his family members were injured, this event affected numerous children and others.

“It was very traumatic for many as the kids in the ice arena went into active shooter lockdown and were hiding. It was very scary for so many youths and there were children who witnessed the shooting while sitting inside their vehicle just one car away. I want to extend my thoughts and prayers for them as they likely will have emotional trauma from this event. It’s not about us as much as it is everyone who was affected by this incident. I am sure there are many silently dealing with this and I hope they ask for help as needed.”

