CHARLESTON - The Marquette Catholic track and field girls shined in the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet prelims Thursday in Charleston. The highlights for the girls were in the 4 x 800 relay and Sammy Hentrich in the 200 meters, with both smashing school records.

The five Marquette Catholic girls' state qualifiers attracted the nickname "Fabulous Five" in the past two weeks after the sectional qualifier. The Marquette Catholic 4 x 800 relay team of Katie Johnson, Kailey Vickrey, Paige Rister, and Ava Certa broke the school record with a time of 10:56.03.

Explorers' junior Sammy Hentrich scorched a school-record time of 27.59 in the 200 meters for 17th in the prelims. Hentrich also closed out an outstanding year in the long with a top 25 finish of 4.76 meters.

Johnson cracked the top 25 in the state with a time of 6:06.09 in the 1600 meters for 24th place and Vickrey was 26th in the 800 with a time of 2:41.78.

Marquette Catholic head girls track and field coach Tim Turnbeaugh said it was a record-setting year for the Explorers in several events. Four of the records were set five years ago, he added.

"We had a P.R. and school record from Sammy Hentrich in the 200 and the 4 x 800 relay team broke 11 minutes for a school mark," he said. "I couldn't be happier with the girls and what happened this year. We look forward to the strongest year in Marquette Catholic history next year."

