COLLINSVILLE – Thanks to some excellent individual performances, the Alton Redbirds scored 81 points to finish fourth at the 2025 Southwestern Conference Girls Track Invite hosted by the Collinsville Kahoks on Wednesday.

Rayna Raglin continued her hot streak, winning both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. She ran an 11.83-second 100-meter to set a new meet record. Her sprint of 24.39 seconds in the 200-meter broke the school record.

Article continues after sponsor message

Two of Alton’s relays also set school records. Raglin was joined by NeVaeh Bryant, Justice Haynes, and Kaylea Lacey in the 4x100 and ran first with a time of 47.28 seconds, just ahead of Belleville East at 47.58 seconds and Edwardsville at 47.60 seconds.

Ja’Kayla Steen replaced Lacey in the 4x200 as the same core group took second with a time of 1:41.74. That wasn’t good enough to win, coming behind Belleville East (1:40.68), but it was still good for another school record.

Bryant later took second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.78 seconds, just behind Edwardsville’s Sophia Shapiro, who was in at 42.38 seconds.

Alton also won two field events on the day. Lacey won the high jump, clearing 1.62 meters, and Bryant won the triple jump with a mark of 11.04 meters.

More like this: