Between a new all-time NBA Hoops high score record, a limbo competition, S’mores Night and more, there’s been a lot of activity at the Riverbender.com Community Center the past couple of weeks.

Bishop Stotler scored 126 points in one minute playing NBA Hoops last Friday night at the community center, shattering his previous record of 110 points in one minute. By beating his own personal best, Stotler continues to hold the community center’s all-time high score record in NBA Hoops.

In addition to NBA Hoops history being made, last Friday night also saw Birdie Elliott win the “Low Low Limbo” competition. She went home with a $35 Walmart gift card donated by Lucinda Lowe.

Kids also got the chance to roast their own marshmallows and make their own s’mores on “S’mores Night” during the prior week’s Friday Night Open Play on March 11.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a recreational space for primarily grade-school-age children to make memories and have fun, located in the Riverbender Building at 200 W 3rd Street in downtown Alton.

Every Friday night, the community center hosts “Friday Night Open Play” from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at riverbendercommunitycenter.org/tickets.

