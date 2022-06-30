EAST ALTON - River Bend Calvary Chapel hosts recording artists Temple Veil for an evening of contemporary worship music. This worship band hails from Calvary Chapel Salt Lake City and is making a night stop in the Riverbend.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Temple Veil will be performing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5th. River Bend Calvary Chapel is located at 4 St. Kevin Dr., East Alton, 62024.

Admission to the event is free, offerings will be accepted.

For more information call 618-258-7700.

More like this:

Calvary Christian School Explains Classical Education Model, Invites Community To Alton Open House
Jan 27, 2025
Pet Expo at Our Lord's Lutheran Church Promises Fun for All Ages
Mar 26, 2025
Free Concert: Riverbend Community Orchestra Provides Opportunities for Local Musicians of all Levels
Feb 18, 2025

 