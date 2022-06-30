EAST ALTON - River Bend Calvary Chapel hosts recording artists Temple Veil for an evening of contemporary worship music. This worship band hails from Calvary Chapel Salt Lake City and is making a night stop in the Riverbend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Temple Veil will be performing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5th. River Bend Calvary Chapel is located at 4 St. Kevin Dr., East Alton, 62024.

Admission to the event is free, offerings will be accepted.

For more information call 618-258-7700.

More like this: