The home run has been key to the St. Louis Cardinals offense in 2016 and it again proved to be the difference as the team rallied for a 9th inning comeback on Wednesday night to beat Pittsburgh 9-7.

Yadier Molina got things started in the 1st inning with a grand slam and Matt Adams added on with a solo shot. But the Cardinals later fell behind and 6-5 as they entered the final frame.

With two outs and two strikes, Matt Carpenter went yard to tie the game at 6-6.

“That might be the win of the year–it has to be,” stated Carpenter to Jim Hayes on the Fox Sports Midwest postgame show.

Article continues after sponsor message

The blast from Carpenter was the 15th pinch hit home run of the season for the Cardinals–a new Major League record. Two batters later, Randal Grichuk delivered a tw0-run shot and Jhonny Peralta followed with a solo drive to complete the Cardinals scoring.

“I’m just…um…yeah, um…just I love how this team competes,” smiled Mike Matheny as he shook his head postgame. “You’re talking down to the last out. And having a guy like Carp, just hadn’t felt quite right, to be able to come into that situation. And then right after that–wow. Yeah, I’m at a loss.”

For the season, the Cardinals have now hit 201 home runs–closing in on the franchise record of 235 hit by the 2000 squad.

Rookie Mike Mayers, who pitched a perfect 8th inning of relief, was awarded the victory–the first of his big league career.

photo credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports