ALTON– Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is proud to announce its 8th Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Race & 3K Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 24 raised a record $40,000 for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, a national non-profit dedicated to securing a U.S. ban on asbestos and supporting families impacted by asbestos.

“I am astounded at the passionate outpouring of community and advocacy seen during this year’s Alton Miles for Meso 5k,” said ADAO President Linda Reinstein. “Events like Miles for Meso provide healing and allow us to join together and increase awareness that asbestos remains legal and lethal in the USA today. ADAO sincerely thanks Simmons Hanly Conroy for their continued leadership in supporting asbestos victims’ civil rights and public health.”

More than 1,200 people attended the Alton race at the national headquarters of Simmons Hanly Conroy on Sept. 24. Virtual participants in 8 other states purchased the race shirts and shared photos of themselves wearing the shirts on social media using the hashtag #milesformeso. Since 2009, hundreds more have attended Miles for Meso events in Ohio, Washington, Texas, Florida, Virginia and Indiana.

“We are overwhelmed by the support the race has received locally, as well as from the national mesothelioma community,” said firm Chairman John Simmons. “Without the support of our employees, our volunteers, our sponsors and so many other people, the race could not be what it is today.”

A total of 31 fundraising teams accounted for this year’s impressive donation. Together they raised $15,000 of this year’s total amount. The top three fundraising teams were recognized during the award ceremony with top fundraising awards. Domani Tripam, a Chicago resident, took home the top fundraising amount with more than $4,000 raised for the ADAO #EndMeso Team. Tripam fundraised in memory of her father, David Dioguardi, a Chicago police officer of 30 years, who lost his battle with mesothelioma in July.

The second place team, Charlotte’s Champions, raised nearly $2,000. Team captain Emily Simmer raised funds in honor of her mother, Charlotte. The third place team, Carrolton’s Rolling Thunder, was also a virtual team, organized by firm Shareholder David Miceli. The team raised nearly $1,000 by riding their bicycles around a local track in Carrolton, Georgia.

The top five overall men and women finishers received over $2,000 in cash prizes. Dave Janet placed first overall in the men’s division with a time of 16:15. Jackie Pirtle-Hall, of St. Charles, Mo., placed first overall in the women’s division with a time of 17:18. The top three finishers in 5-year age groups also received Miles for Meso custom medals. All children under age 16 received a participation coin as they crossed the finish line.

The Alton event included an activity area for children, a bubble bus, a vendor fair, free food and drinks, and an acoustic performance by singer-songwriter Jordan Zevon, ADAO’s national spokesperson. Zevon is the son of musician Warren Zevon, who died of mesothelioma in 2003 and was posthumously awarded 2 Grammys.

Including the Alton event, Miles for Meso races this year raised more than $65,000 for mesothelioma cancer research and awareness. Since 2009, Miles for Meso races have raised $200,000 in Alton and approximately half a million dollars nationwide. The money is raised through a combination of registration fees, personal donations, team fundraising, and corporate donations. This year’s Alton sponsors included Platinum Sponsors: Acropolis Technology Group, the Bridge Church, First Clover Leaf Bank, Jenner & Block and Stratos Legal; and Gold Sponsors: Alton Memorial Hospital, BDO, Classic Graphics, PohlmanUSA Court Reporting, Sokolove Law and The Tedrick Insurance Group.

About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization

The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent asbestos victims’ organization in the United States. It was founded in 2004 to give asbestos victims and concerned citizens a united voice, to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure and to work toward a global asbestos ban. ADAO is dedicated to preventing asbestos-caused diseases through national and international education, advocacy, and community initiatives.

For more information, visit http://www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org/

About Miles for Meso

Miles for Meso is an initiative of the Simmons Mesothelioma Foundation that was established in 2009 to raise funds and awareness for mesothelioma, a rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Miles for Meso races have been held across the country, from New York to Florida to Washington state and several locations in between. Together, Miles for Meso events have raised nearly $500,000 to benefit mesothelioma research and awareness.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered more than $5 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

