BELLEVILLE - The 25th Annual Metro Construction Career Expo will be held October 21–23, 2025, at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Belleville, Illinois.

This year’s event will welcome a record number of students, more than 1,200 from 37 area high schools, to explore hands-on activities and demonstrations that highlight rewarding career opportunities in the skilled construction trades.

Media are invited to attend the Expo to see firsthand how unions and industry leaders are addressing the growing demand for skilled workers across Southern Illinois. Apprenticeship programs offer paid, debt-free pathways into the construction industry, complete with wages, benefits, and pension, providing a strong alternative to traditional college routes.

“We are thrilled to see record participation this year,” said Donna Richter, CEO of the Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA). “The Metro Construction Career Expo continues to open students’ eyes to meaningful, high-paying careers that don’t require taking on college debt. The hands-on experience students gain here often sparks lifelong careers in the trades.”

Participating Trades and Exhibits

The Expo will feature hands-on demonstrations and exhibits representing:Carpenters, Electricians, Cement Masons & Plasterers, Sheet Metal Workers, Boilermakers, Painters, Ironworkers, Laborers, Bricklayers, Plumbers/Pipefitters/Gasfitters, and Steamfitters.

The Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois will also host a booth featuring virtual reality construction simulations: Weld steel beams, demolish overpasses, rebuild roofs, install solar panels, and more in just minutes. Experience what it’s like to be a Steelworker, Construction Laborer, Carpenter, Solar Technician, and many others through 50+ realistic 3-5 minute simulations that bring the trades to life.

Metro Construction Career Expo – Participating Schools

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, October 21

Calhoun, O’Fallon, Highland, Triad, Coulterville, Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Mt. Olive, Marissa, CCSI, East St. Louis, Brownstown

Wednesday, October 22

Edwardsville, Wesclin, New Athens, Freeburg, Civic Memorial, Lebanon, Staunton, Columbia, Dupo, Southwestern, Bunker Hill, Cahokia, Okawville

Open House: 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Thursday, October 23

Granite City, Waterloo, Roxana, East Alton-Wood River, Gillespie, Patoka, Chester, Greenville, Mascoutah, The CAVE, Carlyle

Celebrating 25 Years of Opportunity

Now in its 25th year, the Metro Construction Career Expo has grown into one of the region’s premier workforce development events. Since its inception, the Expo has introduced thousands of students to viable, debt-free career paths in the skilled trades—many of whom have gone on to successful, long-term careers in construction. The continued growth of the event reflects the collaboration between schools, trade unions, and industry partners dedicated to building a stronger workforce for Southern Illinois.

For more information about apprenticeship programs and opportunities in the construction industry, visit www.SIBA-AGC.org

About Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA):The purpose of the Southern Illinois Builders Association is to advance the construction industry through strengthening our members by enabling them to do collectively what they cannot accomplish on their own. We offer a full range of services and programs to provide value to our members as “the voice of the construction industry in Southern Illinois.”

For Additional Information Contact:

Sheldon Ripson (For Southern Illinois Builders Association)636-751-5733 sripson@r5-communications.com

More like this: