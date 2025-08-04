EDWARDSVILLE - Seventh seeded player Kyle Kang of Orange County, Calif., came back in the final two sets, and gained three service breaks in the final two sets to win the singles final of the 14th annual Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 over Aidan McHugh of Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday morning and afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

It was a bright and sunny day on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, with a good breeze and occasional cloud cover, very low humidity, and fairly cool temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s throughout the day.

A record crowd came out for the Futures final and were thoroughly entertained throughout the day.

Tournament Director Dave Lipe thanked all of the tournament's major sponsors - The EGHM Foundation, the City of Edwardsville, who sponsored the singles final, the Goldenberg, Heller, and Antognolii law firm, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7, and the Edwardsville Board of Education for their support of the tournament, along with the other sponsors for their support of the tournament.

Lipe also thanked the United States Tennis Association for their help in providing officials and other support, and gave praise to the fans for their attendance and support of the tournament. "It was just a fantastic year," Lipe said. "I think the biggest thing was we broke records this weekend for attendance, and that was mainly because of this weather. We do a great job of involving our community, and what made a difference this year was the weather.

"Some years, it'll be just too hot, and people just won't show up like they did today, and I don't blame them. Some people have health concerns, and if you're not comfortable, you're not comfortable. But overall, a really successful tournament."

In the match itself, Kang took the opening game of the match on a brilliantly placed drop shot to help win the game and take a 1-0 lead in the opening set. McHugh, however, won the next two games, breaking Kang's serve in the third, game to go up 2-1, then won the next two games, breaking Kang's serve again, to take a 4-1 lead. Both players then broke each other's serves, with McHugh going up 5-2 and two service breaks, then both players held service, but McHugh was able to win the set 6-3, winning the set with a perfectly placed drop shot that Kang couldn't catch up with, to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Kang then started to take control in the second set, braking McHugh's service to go ahead 2-1, then broke through again to go up 4-1 in the set. by playing an aggressive serve-and-volley game that helped take advantage of his opponent's miscues, as Kang went on to win the set 6-1, gaining three straight service breaks and evening the match.

It was obvious that whoever would get the next service break would gain a huge advantage in the final set, and it was Kang who got the break to go ahead 3-1, then held his own service to take a 4-1 lead. Kang then used good drop and passing shots to go ahead 5-1, and served for the match. On match point, Kang executed another brilliant drop shot to win the set 6-1, and the championship, two sets to one.

Kang lost in the final to Gavin Young 6-4, 6-3 in 2024, while McHugh made the final in 2023, but lost to Quinn Vandesteele 6-3. 7-6 (7-5 in a tiebreak). It was the first three-set final since 2022, when James Kent Trotter defeated Nathan Ponwith 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

