EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed a record 140 prospective students to campus on Friday, March 25 for Transfer Visit Day. This was nearly triple the number of students who attended the special event one year ago.

“We were incredibly enthused to welcome so many students to campus for Transfer Visit Day,” said Jennifer Harbaugh, associate director of Admissions at SIUE. “Forty percent of new students each fall are transfer students. These students provide a rich perspective that adds great value to our campus community. Their knowledge and experience are tremendous assets.”

The purpose of Transfer Visit Day is to provide an overview of the University and highlight critical resources that students can utilize as they prepare to transfer. Program participants were connected with support services and academic departments to get a flavor of what’s available on campus, as well as obtain information related to their specific interests.

“This is a newer visit opportunity designed to provide information on resources that are pivotal to this population,” Harbaugh said. “Students love the opportunity to meet with advisors, hear from our current transfer students about their SIUE experience, tour upperclassman housing and receive details on various processes such as admissions and financial aid.”

The next Transfer Visit Day is scheduled for Thursday, April 14. Registration details, along with information on all SIUE visit opportunities, can be found at siue.edu/admissions/visit.

