BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – On Monday it was announced that a record 1,792 student-athletes have been named to the Ohio Valley Conference's Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2024-25 academic year.

The 1,792 honorees broke the previous record of 1,718 set during the 2020-21 academic year.

To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

Those numbers included 89 student-athletes who compete in non-OVC championship sports that do not compete in another conference (i.e. Southeast Missouri gymnastics, UT Martin equestrian) and 204 student-athletes who were recipients in multiple sports (and counted just once in the final total).

Lindenwood had the most selections to the Commissioner's Honor Roll (224) and were followed by Southeast Missouri (202) and Eastern Illinois (190). The sport of baseball had the most honorees league-wide (213), women's track and field (207) and softball (175).

Over the past 10 years the OVC has honored over 14,800 student-athletes with the Commissioner's Honor Roll award.

On Friday the League announced that 349 student-athletes earned the OVC Academic Medal of Honor for having perfect 4.0 grade point averages last academic year. The OVC will announce the winner of the Academic Achievement Award and Team Academic Achievement Awards on Tuesday.

BASEBALL (18)

Kyle Athmer, Aidan Briggs, Brady Coon, Zach Duenas, Gage Franck, Daniel Gierer, Brennen Grams, Ethan Hamrick, Trace Harrington, Sean Kang, Joseph Martin, Duncan McLaughlin, Ryan Niedzwiedz, Alex Rodriguez, Kyle Rossy, Michael Siemer, John Stallcup, Spencer Stearns

Men's Basketball (5)

Declan Dillon, Desmond Polk, Arnas Sakenis, Ray'Sean Taylor, Myles Thompson

Women's BASKETBALL (10)

Jaiden Bryant, Rory Conboy, Meegan Fahy, Kendal George, Ava Gugliuzza, Olivia Loveland, Sofie Lowis, Carmen Martinez Lopez, Molly Sheehan

MEN'S XC (3)

Tyler Browning *, Tanner Emerson *, Cullen Krieg *

WOMEN'S XC (9)

Courtney Anthonies *, Megan Derrick *, Emilee Franklin *, Ella Goodman *, Sophia Harrison *, Alexis Kampwerth *, Ana Keller *, Arianna Neisen*, Erica Woodard*

MEN'S GOLF (6)

Preston Bily, Max Bruening, Parker Bruening, Alex Eickhoff, Thomas Hereau, Brady Kaufmann

MEN'S SOCCER (12)

Colin Bastianoni, Enrique Ezquerro, Karson Gibbs, Ryley Gibbs, Wes Gibson, Garrison Hill, Ethan Kornas, Stephan Moreira, Bobby Pauly, Zach Renz, Jacobo Sanfeliu, Yasha Schaerer

WOMEN'S SOCCER (18)

Taylor Babb, Macie Begley, Emma Czech, Savannah DeFini, Matea Diekema, Grace Ferguson, Mary Fetter, Allie Fishering, Abby Haskell, MaryClaire Imig, Kelsey Kehoe, Kira Kumada, Sydney Lane, Ava Lewis, Mia Loza, Aleah Minehart, Kaitlyn Nichols, Marin Vines

SOFTBALL (16)

Avery Arwood, Carle Bachman, Aidyn Barrera, Raegan Duncan, Kaylin Fahy, Abby Harvell, Emma Henderson, Madison Kearns, Harley Limberger, Jenna Little, Piper Montgomery, Reese Ray, Kaylynn Salyars, Danielle Shuey, Gretchen Trello, Kiana Villa



WOMEN'S TENNIS (7)

Stefaniya Anikina, Noelle Compton, Paige Duncan, Amelia Gorman, Chloe Koons, Cydney Rogers, Payton Tomichek

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD (5)

Tyler Bell, Tyler Browning *, Chase Burston, Tanner Emerson *, Cullen Krieg *

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD (31)

Kaylee Allen, Courtney Anthonies *, Aseanti Boone, Payton Carter, Sheena Cumberbatch, Megan Derrick *, Bella Dugger, Jordyn Elem-Simelton, Emilee Franklin *, Ella Goodman *, Sophia Harrison *, Abigail Irvin, Mia Jackson, Alexis Kampwerth *, Ana Keller *, Jamirah Meeks, Arianna Neisen *, Jaiden Parker, Vashanti Reynolds, Allison Sanders, Cassidy Short, Harper Smith, Kate Soderlind, Teagan Sullivan, Peyton Tieffel, Jazmin West, Makayla White, Olivia Wolf, Erica Woodard *, Gabby Yaccino, Jazmyn Zurita

VOLLEYBALL (9)

Abi Banitt, Alyse Drifka, Olivia Hogan, Claire Jones, Corinna Jones, Nina Parker, Sophie Robinson, Bree Schreimann, Kyndia Smith



