GODFREY - A Reconnect with Scouting Family Day will showcase various parts of programs and attempt to reach Scouts on different areas from a STEM invention lab, shooting sports and much more from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, at Camp Warren Levis, 5500 Boy Scout Lane, Godfrey.

There will be a short program at 6 p.m. that night with area Scout council leaders about updates from the Scout Executive/CEO Ron Green, camp ranger Jim Goeken at others. During the evening, there will be a tour of the Camp Warren Levis during the evening.

“This will be a way to reconnect families with Scouting if they haven’t been involved for some time,” Schubert said. “We will have a lot of activities for people to see, from a mock campsite to cooking over a fire, to a report of what is going on in the council to improvements at Camp Warren Levis to much more.”

“There is no cost to attend this event,” Schubert said. “Bring your family and friends. Anyone positive and personally impacted by the Boy Scouts of America, including former youth members, family members of Scouts past and present, Wood Badge alumni along with community leaders or anyone interested in Scouting is asked to attend.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Schubert said overall, the hope is the Scouting Family Day will provide a good look at the Scouts and what they offer.

“It will probably be a mixture of new people to Scouting and some who haven’t been involved in a while. It should be a good night.”

Committee members for the event are Kevin Botterbush, Rick Lauschke, Steve Thompson, Dr. Marty Carrow, Dave Cisler and Jeff Schulz.

Those who plan to attend are asked to respond to Nick Schubert at nicholas.schubert@scouting.org

Walk-ins are also welcome.

More like this: