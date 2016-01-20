ST. LOUIS - General Carlton D. Everhart II was honored on January 19th at a reception celebrating his recent appointment as Commander of the United States Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base. The reception was hosted by the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, Civic Progress, Regional Business Council, St. Louis Regional Chamber and the Belle Scott Committee. Approximately 90 people attended the event at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights to demonstrate their appreciation for the General and thank him for his service.

Business and civic leaders from across the Bi-State region also heard directly from General Everhart regarding the important work that the Air Mobility Command has been involved in and learned about his distinguished military career, during which he has enjoyed previous engagements at Scott Air Force Base (AFB).

Prior to being appointed as Commander of the Air Mobility Command, General Everhart served as the Commander of the 18th Air Force at Scott AFB from June 2014 to August 2015. He also spent time at Scott AFB between June 2010 and April 2012, serving first as Vice Commander then Commander of the 618th Air and Space Operations Center (Tanker Airlift Control Center). His first tour at Scott AFB was back in 2002-2003, when he served as Chief, Joint Mobility Operations Center Team for the U.S. Transportation Command, a joint assignment. General Everhart’s other joint assignments include serving for two years as Air Force aide to President Bill Clinton at the White House in Washington, D.C. and a year-long deployment to Afghanistan where he was the direct liaison between the U.S. Ambassador and the Commander of the International Security Assistance Force.

Article continues after sponsor message

In all, General Everhart brings more than 30 years of decorated military service experience to his new position as Commander of the Air Mobility Command. He is a command pilot who has flown many types of aircrafts for a combined total of over 4,500 hours. He is also the recipient of numerous prestigious military awards.

General Everhart’s range of experiences will aid him in assuming the vast responsibilities that come with being the Commander of the Air Mobility Command, which is tasked with providing swift global mobility for every branch of the United States military, as well as coordinating humanitarian aid efforts on both a national and global scale. Air Mobility Command’s mission encompasses more than 130,000 active-duty and Air Reserve Component military and civilian personnel.

“It is wonderful to see someone with General Everhart’s deep experience and outstanding record take on this very important position,” commented Mike Leopold on behalf of Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois’ Military Affairs Committee. “We are thrilled to officially celebrate his new command and are fortunate to have him and his wife Michele extending their stay at Scott Air Force Base.”

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

More like this: