WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator and combat Veteran Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) this week questioned a recently-retired Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) responder about her experiences working at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) following the Trump Administration’s wrongful termination of VCL workers as part of their purge of the federal workforce. During the hearing, the former VCL responder shared that the Administration’s mass firings caused delayed services to Veterans, directly contradicting VA Secretary Doug Collins’ repeated claims that the VCL’s services to our nation’s heroes were not affected by the mass layoffs. Video of the Q&A exchange can be found on Duckworth’s YouTube.

“It was extremely troubling to hear testimony that not only verifies Veterans Crisis Line services were, in fact, delayed by the Administration’s indiscriminate mass firings—but also that VCL employees did not receive proper guidance to ensure services weren’t diminished for our Veterans after the reduction in force,” said Senator Duckworth. “Secretary Collins has been evasive and misleading about the quality of the VCL’s services in the wake of the VA’s layoffs. Let’s be clear: all VCL employees are mission critical. We need to be hiring and training more people to work on the VCL—not firing them and then lying about it.”

During her questioning, Duckworth explained to the VCL responder how she heard directly from VCL employees who were fired that their supervisors were not aware of their terminations until after they were final. Upon hearing this, the VCL responder replied, “That is a failure of leadership.”

“To strengthen suicide prevention services for Veterans—especially this critical hotline—Congress needs honest and transparent feedback from VA leadership, including a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative data analysis of VCL performance and operations in the wake of the indiscriminate mass terminations,” continued Senator Duckworth. “We have yet to see this Administration, which claims that addressing Veteran suicide is a top priority, take accountability. The only way to end Veteran suicide is to work together, and I implore Secretary Collins to provide the long-awaited information that Congress needs to do its job and remedy this failure of leadership.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Duckworth has repeatedlycalled out Secretary Collins for denying the Trump Administration inflicted any damage on the VCL. In March, Duckworth led her fellow Democratic colleagues in demanding answers from President Donald Trump and VA Secretary Collins on their indiscriminate purge of VA workers, including VCL staff. The group of lawmakers called on Trump and Secretary Collins to immediately outline how many Veterans and VA employees have been fired since the start of this Administration and to tell the truth about how the VCL has been impacted by these terminations.

In April, Duckworth slammed a senior official from the VA after he failed to publicly commit to rehiring VCL workers who were wrongfully fired in Trump-Musk layoffs. After the first VA purge laid off workers with the VCL—including several Veterans—Duckworth successfully pushed the Trump Administration to reinstate these devoted public servants that work to support our Veterans in their darkest moments.

Last month, Duckworth introduced the Protecting Veterans in Crisis Actto help safeguard the VCL for the brave Veterans who depend on it by increasing transparency and strengthening Congress’s oversight of this lifeline.

Additionally, Duckworth and U.S. Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) are leading the push for the Protect Veteran Jobs Act, legislation that would reinstate the thousands of Veterans who were fired in the Trump-Musk layoffs. Duckworth and Kim subsequently introduced their legislation as an amendment to Republicans’ slush fund continuing resolution. Republicans shamefully blocked it from passing.

More like this: