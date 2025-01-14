ALTON - Due to a number of insurmountable factors, including recent deaths and illnesses of several pre-cast performers in major roles, Alton Little Theater is forced to cancel the plans for the February Studio Series.

"It is with great sadness that we do so, and two playwrights and sixteen performers are all grieving about loss in all forms," Lee Cox, of ALT, said.

Tickets that have been sold will be refunded or traded in for either of two March or one May Concerts ( 3 choices total), that actually have a greater ticket price.

"We are so sorry to announce this February cancellation," Cox said. "The January Comedy, 'THE EXES,' will open on January 24th and run through February 2nd as planned. "

