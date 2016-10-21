JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community Hospital recently welcomed two new members to the Board of Directors, Zach Crawford and Therese Macias.

Zach Crawford is a lifelong resident of Jersey County, graduating from Jersey Community High School in 2009. After graduating from high school, Zach went on to obtain his Associates of Applied Science at Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Zach has been employed at Crawford Funeral Home since his graduation.

Professionally, Therese Macias is currently the Public Health Administrator at the Jersey County Health Department. Therese holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing as well as a Master of Science degree in Health Services Administration and has held numerous nursing positions before entering into administration. Therese, also a longtime resident of Jersey County, has been married nearly 41 years to Andy Macias. The couple has three children and thirteen grandchildren. Therese enjoys singing at her church.

Jersey Community Hospital would like to welcome Zach and Therese and thank them for their continued service to the Jersey County community.

Other Board of Directors at Jersey Community Hospital are Bill Strang, Bill Rice, Barb VanWalleghen, Mary Kirbach, Joe Soer, Randy Newberry and Dean Heneghan.

