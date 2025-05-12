ALTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project, invites you to R.E.C. (Recreation, Exploration, and Conservation) Fest – the largest recreation and safety festival in the Riverbend! Kick off the summer season with your family on May 17, 2025 at the National Great Rivers Museum, in Alton, Illinois from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for this free, adventure-themed (rain-or-shine) event.

“Our goal with this event is to encourage families to explore their outdoor recreational opportunities and learn how to go about them safely,” said Park Ranger and Event Coordinator, Travis Smith. “From archery and hiking to weather safety and fishing skills, there will be plenty for you and your family to test out and learn.”

R.E.C. Fest will host more than 30 partnering organizations such as the Illinois Department of National Resources, Alton Parks and Rec, and Missouri Department of Conservation. The festival will feature booths and activities that teach about outdoor recreation and safety, just in time for the summer recreation season. See the stars with The Nature Institute’s Mobile Planetarium, hit a bullseye with the National Park Service at the archery range, “touch-a-truck” with the Alton Police and Fire Departments, and so much more. Upper Limits Rock Gym & Pro Shop will again be at the event with a rock wall for safe climbing and are sponsoring the event through the Museum’s cooperative association, the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation. Food options are available for purchase by Dam-It Joe’s BBQ and Kona Ice.

In addition to the outdoor activity booths, the museum will also host live wildlife shows by the “Animal Guy”, Bob Tarter, of NHECM: Animalogy. Bob will present a series of entertaining, educational programs to showcase special adaptations that animals develop for survival. These free shows will be held at 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. inside the museum’s theatre. A special must-see mascot parade also begins at 12:00 p.m. with more mascots than ever! Catch fan-favorites including FREDBIRD® of the St. Louis Cardinals, Blazer the Newfie from Lewis and Clark Community College, Bobber the Water Safety Dog from the Corps of Engineers, Izzy and Lizzy from the Gateway Grizzles, and Eddie the Cougar from SIUE as they take a stroll around the festival for high-fives and photos.

Upon arrival, visitors should stop by the ‘Welcome Tent’ to pick up a REC Fest passport. Those that visit at least ten stations will receive a free prize bag. Additionally, the first 200 completed passports are eligible to receive a free River Dragons or gateway Grizzles baseball game ticket! In addition to prize bags and baseball tickets, R.E.C. Fest is also nationally recognized as an official Kids to Park Day event. As a final recreational benefit, any 4th grade student who attends can receive a free America the Beautiful Park Pass, granting free entry to any National Park for the student and their family for the summer season.

As with most special events at the museum, attendees can view the Mississippi River from 80 feet above on a tour of Melvin Price Locks and Dam. Join one of our expert tour guides to learn what it takes to keep trade moving on the river. Tours will occur every 20 minutes from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The National Great Rivers Museum is located at 2 Locks and Dam Way in Alton, Illinois and is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, please call the museum at 618-462-6979.

