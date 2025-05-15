Discover a wide range of exciting events happening across the Riverbend area, from lively music performances and vibrant farmers' markets to engaging workshops and family-friendly festivals, there's something to captivate everyone. For a complete listing of upcoming events, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

City of Troy - 2025 Spring City/Village Wide Garage Sales is happening on May 16 & 17 from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This event offers a fantastic opportunity to explore a variety of items ranging from furniture and collectibles to everyday essentials across the city of Troy. It's a perfect chance for bargain hunters and treasure seekers alike to find great deals throughout the city. For those interested in participating, registration for addresses and an interactive map are available. More information can be found by visiting www.troymaryvillecoc.com, emailing info@troymaryvillecoc.com, or calling 618-667-8769.

Village of Marine - 2025 Spring City/Village Wide Garage Sales will take place from May 15 to May 17. Similar to the Troy event, this sale features a wide range of items including furniture, collectibles, and everyday goods available throughout the city of Marine. Interested sellers can register their addresses, and buyers can view an interactive map. For additional details, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com, email info@troymaryvillecoc.com, or call 618-667-8769.

EAA Chapter 864 Pancake Breakfast! invites families to a fun-filled morning on May 17 at the St. Louis Regional Airport in East Alton. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast featuring fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, savory sausage, hot coffee, and juice. After breakfast, attendees can experience the sights and sounds of airplanes up close. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for children under 3. It's a delightful way to spend a Saturday morning with family and aviation enthusiasts.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ 2025 Season! begins on May 10 and runs every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to Noon through October 18 in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton, Illinois. This vibrant market offers locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, fresh bread, baked goods, cut flowers, potted plants, and handcrafted artwork such as pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items. Vendors also provide ready-to-eat meals, creating a lively atmosphere with delicious breakfast and lunch options. Weekly live entertainment, artist demonstrations, and special activities add to the charm of this 33rd season market organized by Alton Main Street. Highlights include jazz combos, pottery demos, goat yoga, and more. For updates, follow Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket.

REC Fest 2025 takes place on May 17 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the National Great Rivers Museum in East Alton. This free, adventure-themed festival celebrates recreation and safety with over 25 partnering organizations providing interactive activities. Attendees can climb a rock wall, explore a mobile planetarium, try archery, meet mascots like FREDBIRD® and Blazer the Newfie, and enjoy live animal shows. Lock and Dam tours and local food vendors will be available throughout the day. The first 200 visitors completing a passport will receive free baseball tickets, and 4th graders will get free 'Every Kid Outdoors Pass' for National Parks access. It’s a fun, family-friendly event perfect for kicking off the summer season.

Pancreatic Cancer Benefit for Wade Gibson will be held on May 17 at The Pavilion in Kampsville to support Wade Gibson, a cherished community leader, hair stylist, and business owner facing pancreatic cancer. The benefit features music, food, raffles, and both virtual and in-person silent auctions. Doors open at 4 p.m. All proceeds will assist with Wade’s medical care. Community members interested in donating items or funds for the silent auction are encouraged to contact Britney at (618) 917-2578 or drop off contributions at the Papa Toodles office in Godfrey.

Native Pollinator Garden at Hayner Library is scheduled for May 18 at the Downtown Library in Alton. This event invites participants to learn about local native plants and how they help attract pollinators like bees and butterflies. In partnership with The Sierra Club, attendees will help plant a new native pollinator garden in the library’s parking lot, preparing the soil and planting native species while learning their benefits. Gardening tools will be available, but bringing your own is encouraged. The event welcomes all skill levels and requires no registration. Join in at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Belle Street and W. Fourth Street for a hands-on, ecological gardening experience.

On Friday, May 16, 2025, you can enjoy a delicious classic Fish Fry Friday at the Edwardsville American Legion by choosing from favorites like catfish or cod platters and sandwiches, all detailed in the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out event.

If you want to manage arthritis pain and improve mobility, join Jeremy from Alton Physical Therapy at the Senior Services Plus Wellness Center on May 16 for a free workshop titled SSP's Wellness Center Workshop: Managing Arthritis Through Movement, where you’ll learn exercises and stretches designed for older adults.

Explore a variety of boats on the Mississippi River at the Grafton Harbor Boat Show hosted by First Mate Boat Sales from May 16 to 18, starting with the opening day on May 16, an exciting in-water event featured in Grafton Harbor Boat Show.

History enthusiasts and craft lovers can visit the Madison County History Museum to see beautiful quilts and stitchery from private collections in the exhibit Quilt & Stitchery: Past and Present, running from May 14 through July 31, with viewing hours on May 16 from noon to 4 p.m.

Discover a world of metaphysical and holistic healing at the Internal Spirit Holistic Fair in Bridgeton’s Machinists District 9 Hall beginning on May 16, featuring psychics, energy healers, and more, as detailed in Internal Spirit Holistic Fair.

Experience a vibrant celebration of art, music, and family activities in downtown Belleville during the three-day Art on the Square event starting May 16, where over 100 artists and live entertainment come together, all featured in Art on the Square.

Enjoy the soulful sounds of the Mojo Express Blues Band performing live at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on May 16, an evening of great music and atmosphere highlighted in the event Live Music Mojo Express Blues Band.

Join the community at Maeva’s Coffee on May 16 for Trinity’s Way Open Mic Night, where local talent takes the stage and guests can enjoy drinks and a welcoming vibe, all part of Trinity’s Way Open Mic Night.

Experience a high-energy performance by Dirty Muggs, one of St. Louis’ top cover bands, at Argosy Casino Alton on May 16 in an event called Dirty Muggs Live at Argosy, where hits from multiple decades come alive with dynamic choreography.

Spend an exciting evening with live music by Rum Boogie at the Alton VFW Post 1308 on May 16, promising a night full of great tunes and fun as described in Rum Boogie LIVE.

Flip The Frog brings lively music and entertainment to the Edwardsville Moose Lodge on May 16 with an outdoor (weather permitting) or indoor show that guarantees a "Frog Flip’n Good Time," detailed in Flip the Frog Live!.

Rock and roll fans can head to Bakers & Hale in Godfrey on May 16 to see HOOKiE perform a mix of covers and originals spanning multiple genres, an energetic night featured in HOOKiE Live!.

The Alton Little Theater presents the comedy "Women of a Certain Age" with evening and matinee performances through May 16, celebrating friendship and fun, as outlined in WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE.

Don't miss the Rummage Sale at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey on May 17, 2025, where you can find great bargains while supporting youth programs in a friendly indoor setting.

Join the community at The Land of Goshen Community Market in downtown Edwardsville on May 17, 2025, to enjoy fresh produce, live music, and fun activities for kids from 8am to noon.

Explore native flora and support conservation efforts at the Native Plant Sale held at The Nature Institute in Godfrey on May 17, 2025.

Kick off the season at the Bunker Hill Market Days Opening Day on May 17, 2025, featuring over 60 vendors offering antiques, crafts, food, and more, along with family-friendly activities at Country Vibes in Bunker Hill.

Support a great cause by participating in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat for Humanity 5K at Edwardsville Township Park on May 17, 2025, with registration starting at 9AM.

Celebrate spring by shopping local at the Spring Time Vendor Market at The Ink House in downtown Edwardsville on May 17, 2025, featuring handmade goods and family fun.

Attend the Internal Spirit Holistic Fair in Bridgeton, MO, on May 17, 2025, to explore a variety of metaphysical vendors, energy healers, and psychic readings during this two-day event.

Experience the 4th Annual Battle for Kimbro in Alton on May 17, 2025, a day filled with open-play airsoft and paintball games in memory of Seth Kimbro.

Bring the family to the REC Fest at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton on May 17, 2025, for an exciting day of interactive activities, live animal shows, and safety demonstrations.

Celebrate the start of summer at the Wood River Summer Kickoff in downtown Wood River on May 17, 2025, featuring vendor shopping, live music, and family-friendly fun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enjoy live blues music at the Live Music Blues Fest Ivas John Band at Grafton Winery on May 17, 2025, immersing yourself in soulful tunes by the river.

Join the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Dog Day Afternoon in Belleville on May 17, 2025, a festive afternoon honoring pets with games, raffles, food, and adoptable dogs in a family- and pet-friendly environment.

Experience laughter and camaraderie with the comedy show WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE at Alton Little Theater, with performances including a matinee on May 17, 2025, celebrating friendship and fun.

Enjoy the vibrant sounds of the Live Music Tragg Band at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on May 17, 2025, for an unforgettable musical evening.

Immerse yourself in blues with the Live Music Blues Fest Soulard Blues Band at Grafton Winery on May 17, 2025, featuring soulful live performances by the riverfront.

Enjoy two sets of classic Grateful Dead music with Jake's Leg at the Loading Dock in Grafton on May 17, 2025, where timeless tunes meet scenic riverfront views with free admission for all ages.

Catch an exciting live performance by The Gusto Live on May 17, 2025, at 3rd Chute Bar & Grill in Grafton, offering great music, food, and drinks in a lively atmosphere.

Laugh out loud with the improv comedy of ComedySportz St. Louis match at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO, on May 17, 2025, where audience suggestions fuel the fun.

Rock out at Just One More Live! at Silver Creek Sports & Social in Belleville on May 17, 2025, for a night filled with great music and good vibes.

Join the laid-back Sunday market at Thanks, It's Vintage Market hosted by The Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton, where you can browse vintage goods, handcrafted items, and locally made treasures while enjoying brunch and craft beer in an iconic venue on May 18, 2025.

Experience the soulful sounds of blues at the Live Music Blues Fest Blue Moon Band held at Grafton Winery, perfect for blues enthusiasts looking for a vibrant musical afternoon on May 18, 2025.

Bring the kids for a playful and sensory-safe prehistoric celebration at the Tea Rex Party at We Rock the Spectrum in Edwardsville, blending dinosaur-themed fun with tea party delights on May 18, 2025.

Dance the afternoon away to the best of 80s pop and dance hits with White Collar Recession Live! at Copper Fire in Belleville, where synth-pop grooves and timeless anthems bring the ultimate throwback vibe on May 18, 2025.

Enjoy a live music performance by Synergee at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, a perfect way to spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with great tunes on May 18, 2025. Details can be found here.

Celebrate friendship and fun with the comedy show WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE at Alton Little Theater, where four long-time friends create mayhem and adventure in a heartwarming Mother's Day matinee on May 18, 2025.

Spend a lively Sunday afternoon at Bakers & Hale with Sunday Funday w/ Salmon Creek, enjoying live patio music, a relaxing atmosphere, and delicious specials in Godfrey on May 18, 2025.

Experience the timeless big band sound with Live Music by The Diz Strohman Big Band at the Edwardsville American Legion, offering an afternoon of classic tunes from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on May 18, 2025.

Take a Behind the Glass Brewery Tour at The Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton to explore the historic brewery and learn about the beer-making process, complete with a pint and samples, every Sunday including May 18, 2025. Reserve your spot or find more info here.

Enjoy the blues with the Billy Peek Band at the Live Music Blues Fest hosted at Grafton Winery on May 18, 2025, promising an exciting musical experience for blues fans.

Laugh out loud at Stand Up at Sneaky's, featuring Jack Wright, winner of Helium Comedy Club's "Funniest in St. Louis 2024," delivering a relatable and witty comedy night at Sneaky's Bar & Burger Joint in Edwardsville on May 18, 2025.

Join the fun with Lady Persona's Sunday Funday at Bubby & Sissy’s in Alton, showcasing amazing performances by seasoned and emerging talent for a memorable afternoon on May 18, 2025. Details are available here.

