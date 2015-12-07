Rebuilding Together offers Energy Assistance Program to qualified Ameren customers
The Energy Assistance Program can provide and install materials at no charge to help Ameren residential Customers use less energy and spend less on power bills.
The program provides attic insulation, caulking and other winterizing materials. This program is for the Ameren customers who meet the income requirements below.
Family size (monthly income)
1 ($1,915 to $2,873)
2 ($2,585 to $3,878)
3 ($3,255 to $4,883)
4 ($3,925 to $5,888)
5 ($4,595 to $6,893)
Incomes lower than the first amount of each family size are not eligible.
Information and applications can be printed at www.rebuildingtogether-swi.org on the energy assistance tab.
Mail copies of the following with application.
Copy of proof of income (check stubs, W-2 form)
Copy of proof of ownership that has the address on it (payment stub, tax bill, deed)
Copy of Ameren Bill address must be shown
Copy of Home Owners Insurance
Mail to Rebuilding Together 1101 Greenwood St. Madison IL 62060 or call 618-876-4578 for information
