ALTON - The root of recorded music is seeing it live, said Lighthouse Sounds studio co-founder Brennan Struif.

Struif, with Alex St. Cin and Jay Stanley, started Lighthouse Sounds to bring musicians from the River Bend area to record in a professional studio in Alton, instead of traveling across the river to St. Louis. So far, Struif said the studio has been busy recording several local artists and expanding their clientele across the area and into St. Louis.

To further promote the business and establish contacts with more local musicians, Struif said they are hosting a concert at the event room at Old Bakery Beer Company this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The event costs $5 and the money will go to further promote and advertise Lighthouse Sounds. Mainly, however, Struif said the show will be to showcase local bands and musicians people do not usually get a chance to see live.

"We just want to help revive the music scene in Alton and get people out to see local acts that are not usually heard live too often," he said. "We want people to come out and see people play. If it wasn't for live music, there would be no reason to record. In my opinion, that's what it's all about."

Local psychedelic band Polyshades will be headlining the event Saturday, which Struif said would be one of many shows to come. He said he wants to do a show like this every few months, and always at Old Bakery Beer Company.

"I like their atmosphere, and I like their beer, and people actually want to come out to those shows," he said.

Joining Polyshades will be MFG, who Struif described as a "heavy blues" band, Struif's band, Royal Vessels, catchy sing-along good time band, Biff K'narly and the Reptilians, and two bands Struif has yet to hear, Comrade Catbox and basement punk revival band, Walloper.

"It will be a cool show for me to see those two new bands," Struif said.

Struif said the showcase will be a good opportunity for him to meet with several musicians in the area. He said Lighthouse Sounds always offers tours to the general public, so they can see what a professional recording studio looks like, how it operates and explore if they are interested in recording.

"I had a mother send me an email and ask if her son could take a tour of the place," Struif said. "He's in middle school and loves drumming. I'm just about to email her back and tell her he's more than welcome to come visit."

Lighthouse Sounds is located at 115 Market Street in Alton. They can be reached on their Facebook page, or at (618) 374-6365. Rates for recording are $50 an hour.

