Rebuilding Metro East: Interstate Projects Highlight Another Historic Construction Season Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE – As part of one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation is delivering several major projects in the Metro East, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Eighteen major projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $895 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region. “Through Rebuild Illinois, we are making good on our promise to restore and transform our state’s infrastructure while promoting economic growth,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “This summer, IDOT will continue to build on years of progress by undertaking construction projects that will create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs across the state. Through these projects, we are demonstrating what government is supposed to do and that’s investing in the people and communities we serve.” Of the 18 major projects in the Metro East, one was completed in June, eight are scheduled to be completed in 2025 and the remaining nine are anticipated to be completed from 2026 through 2028. Interstate 270 over Mississippi River bridge replacement. The project began in 2022 and is anticipated to be completed in 2027. Expect nighttime lane closures. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained.

"I've always fought to make sure the Metro East gets its fair share when road and highway upgrades are mapped out," said state Sen. Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). "Our community is a transportation hub in Illinois – these projects are a much-needed step toward modernizing our roads and bridges." "Every local Rebuild Illinois project drives economic development, supports jobs and makes this a better community for all," said Assistant House Majority Leader Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea). "This is going to be a busy construction season that will pay dividends for the Metro East for years to come." "Rebuild Illinois is helping to not just upgrade local infrastructure but to create safer roads and provide jobs for members of our community," said state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville). "This year, half of the 18 regional construction projects are scheduled to be completed, meaning safer and better-quality infrastructure for our community to use every day. Reaching the halfway point of completing these projects is already an accomplishment and it shows the commitment we've made to invest in our community and the infrastructure they rely on." "Construction crews are hard at work across Madison County, generating growth and building world-class infrastructure for the region," said Madison County Chairman Chris Slusser. "Rebuild Illinois projects will make commutes faster and safer, increase economic activity and investment, and sustain good-paying jobs. "The investments from Rebuild Illinois are bringing long overdue infrastructure improvements and real economic opportunity to St. Clair County," said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. "Over the next few years, completion of nearly $900 million dollars in projects will make our roads safer while creating quality, well-paid jobs for our people." Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. "Rebuild Illinois continues to reshape transportation, creating economic opportunity, improving mobility and enhancing quality of life in every corner of the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. "Remember: If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this summer, you will be traveling through work zones. When you see orange, slow down and save lives." Accomplishments through March 31 of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $14.8 billion of improvements statewide on 6,078 miles of highways, 629 bridges and 895 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.