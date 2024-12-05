COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that work to replace two Interstate 270 bridges over the Mississippi River in Madison County, a cornerstone project in Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, has reached the midway point with the completion of the south span. The joint project with the Missouri Department of Transportation is on track to wrap up in 2026.

“Rebuild Illinois has increased safety, efficiency, and opportunities for Illinoisans all over the state – and the work on the I-270 bridges will extend those benefits to even more communities,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Reaching the halfway point of this vital project is a significant milestone, made possible by the collaboration and dedication of our teams on both sides of the river. Together, we’re revitalizing infrastructure that will improve travel and mobility for residents and travelers for years to come.”

The first of the twin bridge openings is expected to occur over four weeks in the following stages:

Stage 1: Tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, eastbound I-270 traffic will be shifted to the new south span on two eastbound lanes, weather permitting.

Stage 2: In January, weather permitting, westbound I-270 traffic will be shifted to the new span using a temporary crossover just west of the Canal Bridge. Westbound traffic also will have two lanes across the new bridge. Eastbound and westbound traffic will use the new bridge while the adjacent structure is built over the next two years.

Between stages 1 and 2, construction will take place for the westbound pavement connecting to the new bridge. The section of pavement cannot be constructed until the existing eastbound lanes are removed.

The overall $496.2 million joint project with MoDOT will replace the existing bridges with two structures that have wider shoulders to accommodate the eventual expansion of I-270 to three lanes in each direction. A companion $35.4 million MoDOT project will reconstruct the Riverview Drive interchange just west of the bridge.

“Reaching the halfway point of this critical project for the region is a testament to the partnership and hard-working teams in both Illinois and Missouri,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We appreciate your continued patience traveling through this active work zone. We look forward to delivering the second bridge so the public can enjoy another Rebuild Illinois investment that improves safety, mobility and quality of life.”

Construction started in late 2022 and is anticipated to be complete in 2026. The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers in any work zone are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Visit the project website, 270mrb.org, for more information, including project maps, fact sheets and construction timeline.

“This project is only the latest improvement to come from a historically beneficial partnership between MoDOT and IDOT,” said MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger. “This bridge is a critical connection into the northern part of the St. Louis metropolitan region and a key link in the national freight network. We’re thrilled to work together to meet this milestone and keep this project on track to deliver another benefit to the region.”

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,200 miles of highway and nearly 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Five of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $16 billion of improvements statewide on 6,541 miles of highway, 686 bridges and 986 additional safety improvements.

For news on this and other projects in IDOT’s District 8, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on the social media platform X or sign up to receive email alerts from IDOT in Motion. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.

