BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL – As part of one of its busiest construction seasons ever, the Illinois Department of Transportation is delivering several major projects in the Bloomington-Normal area, fueled by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. Five major projects combined represent a total investment of nearly $83.1 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

“Through Rebuild Illinois, we are making good on our promise to restore and transform our state’s infrastructure while promoting economic growth,” said Gov. Pritzker. “This summer, IDOT will continue to build on years of progress by undertaking construction projects that will create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs across the state. Through these projects, we are demonstrating what government is supposed to do and that’s investing in the people and communities we serve.”

Of the five major projects in Bloomington-Normal, two are scheduled to be completed in 2025, and the remaining three are anticipated to be completed in 2026.

Interstate 74 from I-55 to Carlock ramp rehabilitation, resurfacing and other improvements started in May and are estimated to be completed next summer. Expect I-74 traffic to be down to one lane in both directions. The I-74 and I-55 ramps will be closed for a month with a detour.

ramp rehabilitation, resurfacing and other improvements started in May and are estimated to be completed next summer. Expect I-74 traffic to be down to one lane in both directions. The I-74 and I-55 ramps will be closed for a month with a detour. Bloomington’s Hamilton Road reconstruction began in March and is anticipated to be complete in October. Expect traffic to be reduced to one lane in both directions throughout construction.

reconstruction began in March and is anticipated to be complete in October. Expect traffic to be reduced to one lane in both directions throughout construction. Historic Route 66 bike trail extension started in May and is anticipated to be completed in November. Expect occasional lane closures on Old Route 66 in McLean County.

started in May and is anticipated to be completed in November. Expect occasional lane closures on Old Route 66 in McLean County. Bloomington’s Illinois 9 second of five projects including resurfacing, patching and other improvements starts in October 2026 and is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2027. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the summer.

second of five projects including resurfacing, patching and other improvements starts in October 2026 and is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2027. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the summer. Normal’s College Avenue reconstruction begins in August and is anticipated to be completed next June. Expect occasional lane closures on College Avenue.

“Bloomington-Normal’s infrastructure is getting a significant boost through Rebuild Illinois, enhancing connectivity and quality of life across the region,” said Assistant Senate Majority Leader David Koehler (D-Peoria Heights). “These important projects – like roadway improvements and the Historic Route 66 bike trail extension – boost morale, support those who travel and allow our community to remain a vibrant place to live and work.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Rebuild Illinois benefits communities in the short term and in the long run by providing construction job opportunities to hard-working members of our community and modernizing state infrastructure to match the everyday needs of Illinoisans,” said state Rep. Sharon Chung (D-Bloomington). “Two of the five major construction projects are scheduled to be completed this year, upgrading our state's aging infrastructure and improving safety and mobility for everyone. From roads to bike trails, this program is improving all modes of transportation we depend on every day.”

“Illinois 9 is one of Bloomington’s most vital corridors, and these improvements are long overdue,” said Bloomington Mayor Dan Brady. Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we’re seeing real investment in the roads our residents and businesses rely on every day. This project is about safety, smoother travel, and setting the stage for future growth.”

“Normal’s West College Avenue provides access to new growth and development in our community,” said Normal Mayor Chris Koos. “Normal and the entire Bloomington-Normal community and surrounding region will benefit from this work.”

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“Rebuild Illinois continues to reshape transportation, creating economic opportunity, improving mobility and enhancing quality of life in every corner of the state,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “Remember: If you are traveling anywhere in Illinois this summer, you will be traveling through work zones. When you see orange, slow down and save lives.”

Accomplishments through March 31, 2025 of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $14.8 billion of improvements statewide on 6,078 miles of highways, 629 bridges and 895 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.

More like this: