ALTON - Excavation on the McDonald's location rebuild at 717 East Broadway in Alton started on Monday morning. The McDonald's rebuild has been highly anticipated by those in the downtown Alton area and their previous employees.

Dick Bold and his family, the owners of McDonald's on Broadway, have always been good citizens in their locations and communities. Bold repositioned each and every employee from the burned-out McDonald's location to other closeby locations during the time in between the fire to today so they could retain their income and benefits. The McDonald's fire occurred on June 17, 2021. The Bold family had to wait on insurance and McDonald's corporate approval to begin the new project.

SS Haulin & Excavating, Inc., of Caseyville, is contracted to begin the project with the excavation of the old site.

Sam Shafer, the owner of SS Haulin & Excavating Inc., said the excavation part of the rebuild will take "about a week or so."

"We are removing the slab and pavement and then we will put in a new grade of dirt," he said. "Today was our first day on the project."

The weather over the next few days is projected to be perfect for this type of excavation work. The high on Tuesday is predicted at 67 degrees, 72 degrees on Wednesday, and 73 degrees on Thursday with no rain in the forecast until Friday, then Saturday through Monday is predicted to be from 60 to 71 degrees and clear.

