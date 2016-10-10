Rebecca Starret (Center)
 
Rebecca StarretSt. Louis, MO. - Sophomore women's cross country athlete Rebecca Starret of Edwardsville, IL has been named the Raising Cane's athlete of the month for the month of October.

The Missouri Baptist University Department of Athletics supports 26 varsity athletics programs and seven junior varsity sports. The University is a proud member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics with additional non-NAIA teams to its credit.
 
Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in Saint Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and its new terminal degree, the Doctor of Education. In addition to its 66-acre West St. Louis County campus, MBU offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout Saint Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. For more information visit http://www.mobap.edu/

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

3 days ago - Alton High School Appoints Brian Byrd As Head Boys Track Coach

Nov 12, 2024 - Alton Releases 2024-25 Girls Basketball Schedule, Redbirds To Play Top Teams In St. Louis, State

Oct 1, 2024 - Westminster College Honors Scott Posey, A Jersey Grad, With Hall of Fame Induction

Jun 26, 2024 - CITYPARK To Once Again Host SIUE-St. Louis U. Soccer Clash For Bronze Boot

Nov 14, 2024 - East Side Travels To Chatham Glenwood In Class 6A Quarterfinals, Comanches To Host Pioneers In Class 4A Matchup

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.