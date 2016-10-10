Rebecca Starret honored at Missouri Baptist University Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.



St. Louis, MO. - Sophomore women's cross country athlete Rebecca Starret of Edwardsville, IL has been named the Raising Cane's athlete of the month for the month of October.



