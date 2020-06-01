GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes in the real estate field by offering courses to help individuals on their path to become brokers.

“Even with our current situation, dealing with COVID-19, the housing market has remained strong,” said Kevin Botterbush, real estate professional and instructor. “Inventory of homes has remained low and demand is high. The future of the real estate business remains positive.”

An individual must pass a total of 75 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering three different Real Estate courses, all of which are needed for the exam:

Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135-R9) - 7-9:40 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, June 8-July 20

Real Estate Transactions (REAL 136-R9) – 7-9:40 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 9 through July 30

Real Estate Transaction Applications (REAL 137-R9) – 4:10 p.m. – 5:50 p.m, Mondays, June 8 through July 27.

All three courses, normally held on the Godfrey Campus, are being taught remotely this summer via Zoom.

Students must be 18 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Enroll online at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.

For more information about the Real Estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 973-1643 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

