Real Estate Classes Offered this Fall Semester At LCCC.

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes and challenges in the growing real estate field by offering classes to help individuals enter that career field as brokers.

An individual must pass a total of 75 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering three different classes of Real Estate, all of which are needed for the exam:

Real Estate Brokerage (REAL 135 – A6) – 7-9:40 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 22, 2022, through Oct. 12, 2022

Real Estate Transactions (REAL 136 - 01) – 9:25-10:40 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 23, 2022, through Dec. 15, 2022; (REAL 136 – B6) 7-9:40 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 17, 2022, through Dec. 14, 2022.

Real Estate Transaction Applications (REAL 137 - 60) – 6-9:30 p.m, Tuesdays, Nov.22, 2022, through Dec. 13, 2022.

All three classes are being taught in-person or online via Zoom. In-person classes will be held on the Godfrey Campus and will be taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush, ABR.

Students must be 18 years old and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam.

Enroll now! Call/text the Enrollment Center (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu. If you are a new student, start by applying online at www.lc.edu/admissions.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 973-1643 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

