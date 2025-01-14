GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is meeting the changes and challenges in the growing real estate field by offering classes to help individuals enter that career field as brokers.

An individual must pass a total of 75 hours of instruction to take the Real Estate Broker’s licensure exam. Lewis and Clark is offering three different classes of Real Estate, all of which are needed for the exam:

Real Estate Brokerage

(REAL 135-A60) – 7-9:40 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 22 – March 12, Godfrey Campus

Real Estate Transactions

(REAL 136-01) – 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 21 – May 15, Godfrey Campus



(REAL 136-B60) – 7-9:40 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, March 24- May 14, Godfrey Campus

Real Estate Transaction Applications

(REAL 137-B60) – 6:30 – 10 p.m., Tuesdays, March 25- May 13, Godfrey Campus

All three courses will be taught by local real estate professional Kevin Botterbush, ABR, MRP.

Students must be 18 years old to take the Illinois Real Estate Broker Exam and must possess a high school diploma or equivalent.

Enroll now at www.lc.edu or by calling the Enrollment Center at (800) YES-LCCC or (618) 468-2222.

For more information about the real estate program, contact Botterbush at (618) 973-1643 or kbotterb@lc.edu.

