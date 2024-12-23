PIASA - Through hard work and dedication, Reagan Beilsmith has earned a long list of accolades.

For her accomplishments, Reagan Beilsmith is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

A senior at the high school, Beilsmith currently serves as the Spanish Club president and is also a member of National Honor Society and Student Government. These memberships require high grades and many hours of community service.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beilsmith participates in cross country, track and field, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She previously competed on the Scholastic Bowl team. As part of her sports, she has earned multiple leadership and MVP awards over the years.

She has been a part of Southwestern’s band program for over seven years, and she has received a lot of recognition for her devotion to the band. She plays the drums and has earned Division 1 and 2 ratings for her solos at band competitions, as well as the “Outstanding Band Student Award” every year since she entered high school. She also volunteers to play drums on the worship team at her church.

When Beilsmith isn’t studying, practicing her instrument or training for her sports, she’s working part-time at Scooter’s Coffee, making flipbook animations, learning new languages, and spending time with her loved ones. She isn’t positive what the future holds, but everyone in her life knows she’ll conquer whatever she decides to do.

“I have continuously maintained straight A’s and achieved High Honor Roll throughout high school,” she said. “I’m looking into possibly going to Greenville University.”

Congratulations to Reagan for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

More like this: