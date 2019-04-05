EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville pitcher Collin Salter picked up a recent win in relief on March 25 as the Tigers defeated Moline on a seventh-inning bases-loaded walk 5-4 at Tom Pile Field.

Salter is confident in his curveball, which helped keep the Maroon batters off-balance.

“Definitely the curveball,” Salter said is his favorite pitch.

“I am comfortable with the curveball, and I am just able to control it better than my other pitches.”

Salter is ready to go at a moment’s notice and always keeps himself ready in any and all situations.

“Definitely just coming into the game ready,” Salter said, “ready with my mindset the whole game, no matter what, in or out, because you never know what’ll happen.”

And as far as goals for himself and the Tigers, Salter will keep thing simple and easy.

“Just keep getting better, no matter what,” Salter said. “Keep coming out every day, working hard, getting our reps in, and everything should go good. I think the team is starting to come together and this is the right time.”

