WASHINGTON, DC - Today, Governor Pritzker met with the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, as part of his ongoing efforts to strengthen Illinois’ economic relationships with critical international trading partners.

Governor Pritzker and Ambassador Mandelson reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the decades-long bilateral trade ties between the State of Illinois and the United Kingdom in key sectors of economic collaboration, including chemicals, computer products, and manufactured and fabricated metal products. The Governor reiterated that the State of Illinois will continue to be a strong and steady trading partner that offers certainty and reliability amid ongoing changes to tariffs that tax consumers and businesses.

The Governor and Ambassador discussed the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding between Illinois and the United Kingdom, emphasizing their continued collaboration focused on increasing trade, addressing barriers, improving supply chain resilience. They also agreed to continue focusing on key areas that build upon prior commitments to grow clean energy, advance academic R&D exchanges, and foster innovation through technologies like quantum computing.

Earlier in the day, Governor Pritzker and Ambassador Mandelson participated in a roundtable discussion on quantum technologies that featured companies with connections to both countries. The meeting also builds on a trade mission Governor Pritzker led to the United Kingdom in July 2023 to attract additional investment in Illinois.

