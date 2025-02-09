CHICAGO- Yesterday, Governor Pritzker spoke with the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago, Ambassador Reyna Torres Mendivil, as part of his ongoing efforts to protect Illinois jobs and keep costs down amid the looming threats of Trump's Taxes on Working Families.

During their conversation, Governor Pritzker and Ambassador Torres Mendivil discussed the strong economic and cultural relationship between Illinois and Mexico and the importance of preserving trade in key sectors like agriculture and machinery. They also discussed the harm proposed tariffs could inflict on businesses and working families in both Mexico and Illinois, such as disrupting business operations and increasing the prices of everyday goods like groceries.

Governor Pritzker committed to remaining in touch with Ambassador Torres Mendivil with information about critical Illinois companies and products that would be affected by trade war to help Mexico limit the impacts of retaliatory tariffs on Illinois. Both parties agreed to continue working together to strengthen economic ties between the state and the country.

