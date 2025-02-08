CHICAGO- Yesterday, Governor Pritzker spoke with Canada's Ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, as part of his ongoing efforts to protect Illinois jobs and keep costs down amid the looming threats of Trump's Taxes on Working Families.

Article continues after sponsor message

Governor Pritzker and Ambassador Hillman reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining bilateral trade ties between the State of Illinois and Canada in key sectors of economic collaboration, including automotive, technology, and agriculture. They also discussed the negative impacts of proposed tariffs for both Canada and Illinois, such as increasing the prices of everyday goods and gas.

Governor Pritzker committed to remaining in touch with Ambassador Hillman with information about critical Illinois companies and products that would be affected by a trade war to help Canada limit the impacts of retaliatory tariffs on Illinois. Both parties agreed to continue working together to strengthen economic ties between the state and the country.

Governor Pritzker also spoke to former U.S. Ambassadors to Canada and further emphasized the need to protect companies and jobs from Trump's Taxes on Working Families.

More like this: