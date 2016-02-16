EDWARDSVILLE – When it comes to determining your future, Ms. Marko has a special gift that one must truly see to believe.

With over 27 years of experience through palm, tarot, psychic and whole life readings, Ms. Marko said she can provide insight to some of the aspects of life that we may be uncertain about, including our careers, and loves of our past, present and future at Readings by Ms. Marko.

“This is what I was born to do,” she said. “I am very thankful for my spiritual gift. I love the fact that someone can come in and their life is in shambles, but with a few simple advice tools, they can turn it around.”

After discovering her gifts as a young girl, Ms. Marko uses her abilities to provide guidance in all aspects of a person’s life. Throughout her life, she has been focused on heightening her skills through meditation, faith in God, and knowledge of the tarot and chakras.

“It’s not something I ever had to learn or go to school for,” she said. “It is a natural-born spiritual gift.”

With 100 percent Blackfoot and Cherokee Indian roots, her cultural history has influenced her skills.

“I remember being between three and five years of age and seeing energies, even though then I just referred to them as pretty colors,” she said.

The whole life readings that Ms. Marko provides are an in-depth look that spans five to seven years into her client’s future, covering everything that they may want to know or any questions they may have, as well as giving specific times, dates and descriptions of people coming in and out of their lives.

“Some people don’t understand that you can become imbalanced within yourself, and find imbalance within your life and the universe, which is where the aura cleansing and chakra balancing comes into play,” she said. “These psychic readings can help determine what is out of alignment and what you need to work on.”

Ms. Marko takes all the necessary time with her clients to discuss exactly what her readings mean and how they apply to each of her clients’ situations, making the appointments very focused and personal for everyone involved and celebrating individual differences.

“It really does help to coach you along and help you with what you’re going through,” she said.

Throughout the course of her career, the responses to Ms. Marko’s readings have been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s so great to see that with just a little tweaking how great life can be,” she said. “I’ve had such great positive feedback and have received so many ‘thank you’s’. I always say, don’t thank me, thank our great and heavenly Father.”

The Edwardsville and Glen Carbon communities have been very welcoming of Ms. Marko’s services.

“The community has been so positive,” she said. “I’m really excited to be here because it’s feels like home. It celebrates working together, supporting small businesses and everyone’s been so kind.”

Throughout her readings, Ms. Marko will be more than honest with you about every aspect of your life that you inquire upon. She has also gained all of the certifications and licensing necessary to practice her abilities.

“I am going to tell you what I sense, feel and see,” she said. “You have to take the leap of faith. Yes, it’s a little bit of an investment but it’s going to be very positive for you.”

Readings by Ms. Marko is located at 100 E. Park Street in Edwardsville. She can be reached for appointments at 618-650-9196.

