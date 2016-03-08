EDWARDSVILLE - The Read Across America event at Woodland Elementary School was a “huge success” organizers said.

Madison State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said the Read Across America event in Edwardsville is always a “great time.”

“Not only do we get to come out and read to the kids, but we can celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss,” he said.

Gibbons acknowledged he did a lot of reading to his two children at home, which preps him for the Read Across America Night.

Kelly Steward, one of the co-chairs of the event said the event coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Edwardsville District 7 allows them to put the event on by opening Woodland Elementary to them.

“We send flyers out to all our district schools,” she said. “Our financial support comes from the EEA as we as ADK. Both of these groups budget money for us to buy supplies for the event. Each year, we usually have it the first Thursday in March.”

Steward said her co-chair teacher Lora Wagner works very hard to secure readers from the community for the event.

“We want our students to understand that reading is important beyond their school years,” Steward said. “By bringing in community members, we feel we are showing them that it is not just teachers, but families who promote reading, but rather everyone working in the real world. These community members are giving our students the opportunity to realize just how important reading is for their futures.”

Steward said a key children learn from Read Across America is how important reading is to open doors for positions and jobs in the future.

“We have been fortunate enough to have the support of the union, the sorority, District 7, and our entire community,” she said. “People like Tom Gibbons show up every year to read and enjoy time with our students. Firemen, police officers, veterinarians, hair stylists, karate instructors, lawyers, judges, Target, the Stephenson House, and many more come out every single year to support this event by reading to our students.”

Lora Wagner, the event co-chair, said she thought it was “a great night.”

She said it is an “important” event. Each child who attended received a book and cake and cafeteria.

The students see and meet people and learn that they, too, could one day choose a profession such as those who come to our event, she said.

“It all begins with reading and learning,” Steward said. “??That is why we celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday with our Read Across America event. We do it for our future. We do it for our students. We do it for our community. When we work together, anything is possible.”

Steward said she and the others in Edwardsville District 7 area fortunate to work in such a supportive community.

The list of those reading included:

Rich Grogan

Bill Meacham

Keith Cain

Mayor Robert Jackstadt

Dr. Jamil Rana

EHS Drama Students

Captain Mark Mayfield

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons

Eve Drueke

Shawn Parker

Stephenson House - Mr. and Mrs. Walter and Roxann Raisner and Gillen

Dr. Jennifer Davis

Edwardsville Lt. Charles Kohlberg

Dr. David Brickman

Target

