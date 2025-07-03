Thompson: One Big Beautiful Bill is a Game-Changer for America

WASHINGTON, DC — House Committee on Agriculture Chairman Glenn "GT" Thompson (PA-15) released the following statement following the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill:

"The One Big Beautiful Bill is a game-changer for America.

"This historic legislation delivers the largest tax cut in American history, providing direct relief to working families and boosting take-home pay. It slashes wasteful Washington spending, eliminates red tape, and makes major investments in border security, energy independence, and national defense. It is the codification of President Trump’s campaign promises.

"The One Big Beautiful Bill is a victory for rural America, making the largest investment in agriculture in decades, restoring integrity to SNAP, and saving millions of family farms from the death tax. This bill gives President Trump the tools he needs to keep America safe, strong, and free."

TFI: One Big Beautiful Bill Good for Fertilizer & Ag Industry

ARLINGTON, VA. – The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) today celebrated the final passage of H.R. 1, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act, highlighting the provisions sought by the industry to support agricultural and manufacturing communities.

“Policies that provide for industry growth, expansion, and innovation are critical for the continued success of the U.S. fertilizer industry,” said TFI president and CEO Corey Rosenbusch. “Our competitiveness on the global level comes in part from certainty and the ability to plan and invest in the future. The tax policies included within this legislation will allow our industry to continue providing our farmers with the crop nutrients they need to grow the food that feeds our country.”

Of particular importance to the fertilizer industry are provisions:

Making the 20% deduction for pass-through business income permanent

Full expensing of the research and development tax credit and qualified production propertyand interest deductions

Exclusion of interest on loans for rural or agricultural real property

Increased manufacturing investment credit from 25% to 35%

Making permanent the Opportunity Zone program for rural communities

Increased expensing limits for tangible assets

Retention of the Section 45 production tax credits

Farm program funding for reference pricing, crop insurance, price loss coverage, and agricultural risk coverage

USDA funding for the Supplemental Ag Trade Promotion Program

Increased funding for specially crop block grants

“TFI thanks President Trump and House and Senate lawmakers for working through the complicated budget reconciliation process to ensure lower taxes for workers and companies,” Rosenbusch concluded. “TFI is committed to remaining engaged in efforts to strengthen the economies of our rural and agricultural communities.”

Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition Urges State Action on Climate and Consumer Protections as U.S. Congress Passes Job-Killing, Anti-Environment Budget

ILLINOIS – Today, U.S. Congressional Republicans passed the most extreme, expensive, and anti-environment budget reconciliation bill in history, wiping out good-paying clean energy jobs and raising energy costs for families by gutting the historic progress made in the bipartisan Inflation Reduction Act. The Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition released the following statement:

“For months, we’ve joined advocates and legislative leaders across the country in sounding the alarm that President Trump was gearing up to use his majorities in Congress to decimate the historic climate progress we’ve made at the federal level, cutting funding for climate programs, gutting clean energy manufacturing, killing good jobs, and driving up energy bills. Today, that threat is a reality.

“Although Illinois missed a chance to Trump-proof our state’s climate progress and consumers’ utility bills by passing the Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability (CRGA) Act this spring, the legislature still has a critical opportunity to take action this fall and send a clear message that Illinois’ clean energy economy is open for business. Illinois ratepayers are facing soaring energy bills due to regional grid operators’ poor planning, which has delayed the connection of cheaper clean energy to meet growing demand. Grid challenges will only escalate as Illinois rushes to build energy-intensive data centers at the behest of Big Tech. Now, as President Trump’s Big Terrible Bill rolls back critical climate protections and clean energy tax incentives, Illinois consumers, our power grid, and our climate will pay the price. By passing the CRGA Act this fall, lawmakers in the General Assembly can provide the bold response Illinois needs right now to protect families from soaring utility bills, preserve and grow our clean energy workforce, and maintain our national leadership on climate action.”

In Illinois, the budget reconciliation bill will:

Increase residential energy bills by $168 annually and increase commercial and industrial energy bills 21% due to the repeal of clean energy tax credits.

Result in the loss of between 30,000 and 56,000 jobs by 2030.

Increase air pollution by 3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2030 and 6 million metric tons by 2035.

Result in the loss of over $16.8 billion worth of investments from public and private sources, putting 105 facilities at risk of closure across the state.

IHA Statement on Passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1)

SPRINGFIELD – The following statement can be attributed to A.J. Wilhelmi, President and CEO of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA), in response to the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1).



“The severe Medicaid cuts contained in this legislation will force hospitals to make painful decisions—including eliminating services and jobs in their communities. And make no mistake, some hospitals will be forced to close their doors.

“Communities that already face barriers to care will be hit the hardest. This legislation doesn’t just threaten hospitals—it threatens the health, stability, and future of the communities they serve. The most regrettable outcome of this legislation is the loss of healthcare for hundreds of thousands of our state’s residents. While the vast majority of the proposed Medicaid cuts will fall on hospitals, they will continue to provide care for the uninsured, consistent with their moral and legal obligations. But this will come at the cost of service and staff reductions, and higher healthcare costs for all.

“Important work lays ahead for our state and its employers to ensure working people can keep their healthcare. And while most assume that hospitals will always be there to care for their communities, the financial challenges that will unfold as this plan moves forward will require important conversations between hospital leaders and policymakers.”

Bost, Miller, LaHood, Sacrifice Illinois Families For Their New Constituents: Billionaires and Mega-Donors

SPRINGFIELD - In response to Republican U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12), Mary Miller (IL-15), and Darin LaHood (IL-16) passing the GOP’s devastating tax and spend bill after closed-door meetings all day yesterday, Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez released the following statement:

“Donald Trump, U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12), Mary Miller (IL-15), and Darin LaHood (IL-16) have made it crystal clear to Illinoisans: if you are not a billionaire, you and your family don’t matter. This is one of the worst bills in the history of Congress. It’s a massive scheme to steal from working folks, struggling families, and even from nursing homes — all to enrich the already rich with a tax giveaway. Trump and his Republican lackeys had multiple off-ramps to get away from this incredibly unpopular bill, but are hellbent on ripping away Illinoisans health care, forcing Illinoisans to go hungry, and killing jobs all across our state — all to line the pockets of their billionaire donors. Representatives Bost, Miller, and LaHood just betrayed Illinoisans. Democrats are mobilizing across the country and are ready to fight back now, at the ballot box in 2026 and beyond.”

