RIVERBEND - It’s time to get a jump on those New Year’s resolutions! If you’re feeling the reason for the season and want to help out your community in 2025, keep reading. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities in the Riverbend region that might be a great fit for you. Alton Main Street — Alton

Alton Main Street organizes several events and programs in downtown Alton. They need volunteers to help at the Alton Farmers Market, Mississippi Earthtones Festival, Downtown Chili Cookoff and other events throughout the year. Alzheimer’s Association — St. Louis

The Alzheimer’s Association works to end Alzheimer’s. They need volunteers to help with events, advocate for Alzheimer’s research, and educate community members. There are in-person and virtual volunteer opportunities available. Best Buddies — St. Louis

The Best Buddies program matches up people with and without developmental/intellectual disabilities. Most people volunteer to be part of a one-on-one friendship, but the program also sponsors integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living opportunities. Beverly Farm — Godfrey

Beverly Farm is a home for individuals with developmental disabilities. They’re looking for volunteers to fill a variety of roles within the organization, but mostly to serve as friends and supporters to their residents. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America — Belleville

If you’re interested in working one-on-one with a child, this program might be for you. Sign up to be a Big, and you’ll be matched with a kid who you will support for several years as a friend and mentor. This volunteer opportunity is pretty customizable depending on what you and your Little enjoy. Boys and Girls Club — Alton

The Boys and Girls Club of Alton could always use help with after-school and summer programming, and they also accept volunteers to help keep up the facility. The Alton branch is one of many nearby branches in the Greater St. Louis area, so you can find the club near you where you can help out. CASA of Jersey and Greene Counties — Jerseyville

A CASA, or court-appointed special advocate, works one-on-one with a child to support them and/or speak on their behalf in court. CASAs are often the one constant in a child’s life and guide them through the legal process, advocating for their best interests based on conversations with the child. CASAs receive 32 hours of specialized training and are asked to commit to the child for the entire court case. Community Hope Center — Cottage Hills

This faith-based organization provides food, clothing and other resources to community members throughout the Riverbend. They need help stocking shelves, organizing donations, cleaning, groundskeeping, and more. Groups are also welcome to volunteer. Crisis Food Center — Alton

Located in downtown Alton, the Crisis Food Center has no income or residency requirements for those it helps, which means the volunteers stay busy! They need volunteers to organize and operate the pantry every week. Faith Coalition — Edwardsville

This faith-based organization helps seniors with home repair projects, connects community members with furniture donations, provides food for unhoused neighbors, and more. You can contact them for more information about how you can help.

Friends of Hayner Library — Alton

This volunteer group meets once a week to sell books and raise money for Hayner Library. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois — Glen Carbon

The Girl Scouts are always looking for volunteers to support their scouts. Whether you want to lead a troop, help out at events, or get involved some other way, all you need is a passion for helping others. Learn more about becoming a volunteer here. Glen-Ed Pantry — Edwardsville

This food pantry needs help year-round to feed neighbors in the Metro East area. Seasonal events, food drives and day-to-day service all call for volunteers. Got Faith? — Jerseyville

This organization has several resources available for community members. They need volunteers to help with all of their initiatives, especially on Tuesdays and Thursdays to organize their food pantry and clothes closet. Call 1-415-4-HUNGER for more information. Happy Hooves Equine Rescue — Edwardsville

This horse rescue has no paid staff and operates solely with volunteers. They need volunteers to help with daily horse chores in addition to events and special programs. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Jersey Community Hospital Foundation/Jersey Community Hospital Auxiliary — Jerseyville

The Jersey Community Hospital Foundation and Jersey Community Hospital Auxiliary organizations support Jersey Community Hospital. Volunteers are needed to run their gift shop and Hope Chest Resale Shop, which donates its profits to the hospital. Kellsie’s Hope Foundation — Maryville

This organization funds gifts and trips for children with cancer. They need volunteers for their many events throughout the year, all of which fundraise to provide more opportunities for kids. Check out all of their programs, events and chances to get involved at KellsiesHopeFoundation.com. Legendary Mustang Sanctuary— Edwardsville

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary rescues horses and helps them heal from abuse. They need volunteers to help with their horse chores and other work. Main Street Community Center — Edwardsville

This organization needs hundreds of volunteers to complete their programming, from delivering meals to helping with transportation and several other activities that assist elderly community members. Find out more information about how to volunteer online or call 618-656-0300. Metro East Every Survivor Counts — Wood River

This nonprofit supports survivors of sexual violence. They need volunteers for programming and donation processing, but they are also looking for medical advocates. These advocates work directly with survivors to provide emotional support, answer questions, explain legal rights and options, and advocate for survivors during medical exams. Training is provided. Metro Trans Umbrella Group — St. Louis

Metro Trans Umbrella Group offers resources to transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals throughout the Metro East region. They need volunteers to operate their food pantry and clothing closet, facilitate support groups, and more. National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) Southwestern Illinois — Granite City

Volunteers are needed to lead training programs and operate the help desk lines, among other programs. There is also a NAMI chapter in St. Louis. Nature Preserve Foundation — Edwardsville

The Nature Preserve Foundation has several volunteer opportunities at the Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville. They have monthly Restoration Days that require hands-on help, and there are multiple committees that volunteers can join to keep the foundation running. Nurses for Newborns — St. Louis

This organization supports the families of special needs, premature and high-risk newborns. They need volunteers to organize donations, prepare for events, and make sure families have the resources they need to support their infants. Overnight Warming Location — Alton and Edwardsville

The Overnight Warming Location opens overnight when temperatures are below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Unhoused community members can have dinner, take a shower, spend the night and have breakfast in the warmth of a church. They need volunteers to serve meals and monitor the church overnight. There are locations in Alton and Edwardsville. Rebuilding Together — Southwestern Illinois

Do you like building and hands-on projects? This organization builds wheelchair ramps, decks, fences and more for veterans and senior citizens in the community. They could use volunteers to help with these home modification projects year-round. Restore Décor — Edwardsville

You can volunteer to help paint or restore gently-used furniture. The items are then sold at Restore Décor in Edwardsville, and proceeds go to local families in need. Sign up to volunteer or donate online. Riverbend Family Ministries — Wood River

Riverbend Family Ministries is a collective of organizations based in Wood River, and they’re specifically looking for volunteers to support unhoused community members through their Client Service Department. They can also help connect you to more volunteer opportunities within their organizations. Sacred Spaces of CARE — Alton

This organization helps individuals dealing with substance use or mental health challenges. They also work with unhoused community members and collaborate with the Alton Police Department to support people in crisis. They’re looking for volunteers with lived experience or backgrounds in social work, law enforcement and other related fields to help with programming and peer support. Salvation Army — Alton

The Salvation Army in Alton has several volunteer opportunities available, from helping with office and custodial work to serving as a volunteer with the youth and social services programs, including the food pantry. You can find volunteer opportunities online or call them at 618-465-7764. Sierra Club: Piasa Palisades Chapter — Alton

The Sierra Club is well-known for their initiatives to support native wildlife and protect the environment. Locally, they have various volunteer opportunities to further their mission, from managing their web content to advocating for environmental and social justice. Southwestern Pack-a-Sack — Brighton

This organization meets once a month to pack bags with extra food for Southwestern Community Unit School District #9 students to take home on weekends and holiday breaks. They need donations and help packing every month. TWIGS for Kids — Granite City

TWIGS packs up food for students to take home during the weekends and summer months. They are always looking for donations; learn more at TWIGSForKids.com. United Way of Greater St. Louis — St. Louis

United Way offers food, shelter and other resources to underprivileged community members throughout the Metro East. They consistently need volunteers and donations. YWCA of Southern Illinois — Alton

The YWCA offers several programs for kids and adults in the area. They need volunteers to run the front desk and assist with events. They also have a Child Enrichment Program, which provides childcare to local families. Learn more here. 5A’s Animal Shelter — Alton

This shelter is constantly looking for volunteers to help organize the building and care for the animals. They ask that you call them at 618-466-3702 to schedule an interview.

Do you know of a volunteer opportunity that isn’t listed here? Email sydney@riverbender.com to share.

