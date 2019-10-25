SEE VIDEO:

GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) awarded its annual Captain of the RiverBend honors to organizations and businesses Thursday at the State of the RiverBend Luncheon at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons.

The RiverBend Growth Association said those recognized are organizations and businesses that make a difference in the community through economic enhancement, community involvement, and government & public enhancement.

This year's honorees for the annual State of the RiverBend Luncheon included Alton Main Street, City of Wood River, EG Plaza LLC, Marquette Catholic High School, Senior Services Plus, and West Star Aviation.

The RiverBend Growth Association honored EG Plaza LLC, Marquette Catholic High School, Senior Services Plus, and West Star Aviation for their economic enhancement of the Riverbend. The RBGA honored Alton Main Street for their community involvement in the Riverbend. The Growth Association also honored the City of Wood River for its government and public enhancement of the Riverbend.

The RiverBend Growth Association's Executive Committee, chaired by Rob Schwartz of TheBANK of Edwardsville, soon to be Busey Bank reviewed the nominations. The Executive Committee is made up of past Chairmen of the Board of Directors and the Chair-Elect.





