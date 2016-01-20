ALTON - Last Friday, January 15, the Riverbender.com Community Center hosted another weekly competition; The Selfie Challenge. With 45+ kids coming out to compete during Open-Play hours, the center was full of kids snapping pictures of themselves to enter the competition.



At the beginning of the night, each participant was given a list of 10 categories that they could enter. The categories included "best hair", "best pose", "you and your bestfriend", "most people in one selfie" and "funniest face."

Participants had until 8:30 to enter their photos by uploading them to their own personal Instagram accounts and tagging the RBCC in each post. At 8:30, our team of adult volunteers gathered to pick a winner for each category.

Each winner walked away with a selfie stick and the title of Selfie Queen or King.



Don't miss out on the rest of the RBCC's weekly activities!

This week's Open-Play competition is LIFE-SIZE SCRABBLE this Friday, January 22.



This week's Open-Play competition is LIFE-SIZE SCRABBLE this Friday, January 22.

Each challenge takes place during regular Open-Play hours. Open-Play begins at 6 p.m. and the challenge will begin at 7 p.m. Open-Play is open to students between the ages of 6th grade through 12th grade. Students whom are younger may attend if they are chaperoned by a parent.



Open-Play Admission:

Members: $5

Open-Play Admission:

Members: $5

Non-Members: $10

