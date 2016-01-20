 
ALTON - Last Friday, January 15, the Riverbender.com Community Center hosted another weekly competition; The Selfie Challenge. With 45+ kids coming out to compete during Open-Play hours, the center was full of kids snapping pictures of themselves to enter the competition.

The challenge went like this:
 
At the beginning of the night, each participant was given a list of 10 categories that they could enter. The categories included "best hair", "best pose", "you and your bestfriend", "most people in one selfie" and "funniest face."  
 
Participants had until 8:30 to enter their photos by uploading them to their own personal Instagram accounts and tagging the RBCC in each post. At 8:30, our team of adult volunteers gathered to pick a winner for each category. 
 
Each winner walked away with a selfie stick and the title of Selfie Queen or King. 

Don't miss out on the rest of the RBCC's weekly activities!
 
Stay up to date by checking our website at http://RiverBender.com/CommunityCenter or by following our Facebook page at facebook.com/RBCCAlton.

This week's Open-Play competition is LIFE-SIZE SCRABBLE this Friday, January 22. 

Each challenge takes place during regular Open-Play hours. Open-Play begins at 6 p.m. and the challenge will begin at 7 p.m.  Open-Play is open to students between the ages of 6th grade through 12th grade. Students whom are younger may attend if they are chaperoned by a parent. 

Open-Play Admission:
Members: $5
Non-Members: $10

To find more information and all the perks of becoming a member for only $40 a year, contact Meredith Wright at mwright@riverbender.com or call (618) 465-9850 ext. 212.

 

