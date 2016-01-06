ALTON - The RiverBender.com Community Center is dry from flood water and back in action, ready to host our weekly open play challenges starting this Friday.

Each week, local kids come down to the Community Center to kick back, relax and have fun after a long week at school. During this time, kids can watch movies, play arcade games, video games, ski ball, air hockey, eat snacks, drink slushies, climb on the electric climbing wall and much more. The highlight of the evening is the weekly challenge.

This Friday, Jan. 8, the Community Center will host a FIFA '16 TOURNAMENT where the grand prize is a copy of the game on whichever gaming system you have! Open Play begins at 6pm, the tournament will begin at 7pm. Come on down and give it a shot!

Next Friday, Jan. 15, RBCC will host its first ever SELFIE CHALLENGE! Kids will be given a list of categories as they enter the building and they will have a certain amount of time assigned for each category to take the best selfie that fits. They will then send it to our Director's account number so the images can be displayed on our projector screen all night long. The overall winner for each category will win an awesome prize (to be determined).

Article continues after sponsor message

The Friday after that, Jan. 22, RBCC will host a LIFE-SIZE SCRABBLE TOURNAMENT! Have you ever tried to make words out of Scrabble tiles that you have to use both hands to pick up? Have you ever had to walk across a game-board to get your tile to lay in the right square?

Well now's your chance!

And last but certainly not least, for the last Friday of January, the RBCC will host a SUPRHERO SLAMDOWN. Do you think you can climb walls like Spiderman? Or can you most accurately hit your target with Batman's throwing stars? Test your "Flash"-like speed or your “Hulk”- like strength at this Friday's weekly challenge.

Each challenge takes place during regular Open-Play hours. Open-Play begins at 6 p.m. and the challenge will begin at 7 p.m. Open-Play is open to students between the ages of 6th grade through 12th grade. Students whom are younger may attend if they are chaperoned by a parent.



Open-Play Admission:

Members: $5

Non-Members: $10

To find more information and all the perks of becoming a member for only $40 a year, contact Meredith Wright at mwright@riverbender.com or call (618) 465-9850 ext. 212.

More like this: