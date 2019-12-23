ALTON - Alton lost against Collinsville in hard-fought battle Friday night 76-63 at Collinsville.

Alton’s Moory Woods led the way for Alton with 20 points, while teammate Dante Herrin had 14 points.

The Kahoks were ahead 13-11 after one quarter, 28-23 at halftime, the Kahoks went up 55-43 after 3 quarters but Alton stayed close in the fourth quarter till Collinsville pulled away to end the game.

The Kahoks were led by SIUE recruit Ray’Sean Taylor with 26 points and Nate Hall with 20 points.

