CARBONDALE — The Alton girls track and field team has demonstrated promising potential for the upcoming outdoor season, bolstered by standout sprinter Rayna Raglin.

At a recent indoor meet held at Carbondale, Raglin delivered a remarkable performance, securing first place in three events: the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.63 seconds, the long jump with a distance of 17 feet 2.75 inches, and the 200 meters in 26.08 seconds.

In addition to Raglin’s achievements, the team showcased their depth with a strong showing in the 4x800 relay, where the quartet of Aliyah Rehling, Vail Schwaab, Reagan Olney, and Sophie Helfrich clinched first place with a time of 10:45.23. NeVaeh Bryant also contributed to the team's efforts, finishing fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:02.25. Olivia Williams added to the team's performance with two seventh-place finishes in the high jump (4 feet 9 inches) and triple jump (31 feet 5.5 inches).

Coach Chelsea Anderson expressed enthusiasm about the team's performance. “I am overly excited about how we competed. With the season beginning like this, at an indoor meet, I’m looking forward to how our girls will compete outside,” she said.

“We’ve got some strong runners this season, and a lot of new athletes who have been anxious to get on the track and leave their mark. I’m really excited for Rayna to return and continue what she started. We have a long season, and the competition is always fierce.”

As the Alton girls track and field team prepares for the outdoor season, their recent successes at the indoor meet indicate a strong foundation and potential for further achievements.

