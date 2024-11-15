ALTON – Today, Ray Strebel formally announced his campaign for Mayor of Alton in the 2025 Consolidated Elections. Ray Strebel is a third-generation Alton resident, Third Ward Alderman, and local small business owner who is running to end business as usual and return prosperity and opportunity to our residents.

“Alton needs new leadership and fresh ideas because our community deserves so much better than business as usual,” said Ray Strebel. “We won’t transform our city overnight, but now is the time to unite behind a plan for growth that gets our community headed in the right direction by improving our residents’ quality of life, fixing our government problems that are holding us back, and returning Alton to the thriving town it once was.”

Strebel said he is focused on investing in infrastructure that makes Alton safer, restoring fiscal responsibility to protect taxpayer costs, and growing our community by improving quality of life.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Under my leadership, we will serve all wards, neighborhoods, and residents to ensure everyone benefits from our initiatives,” Strebel said. “You deserve a leader who understands Alton’s history, values its people, and is committed to its prosperity.”

From day one since he was elected Alderman, Strebel set out to enhance Alton’s infrastructure, boost economic development, and ensure governmental transparency. He has a proven record of advocating for Alton taxpayers, and has worked to repair the lighting on Clark Bridge, established a partnership with Madison County Transit to enhance recreational opportunities, and spearheaded a comprehensive pavement management plan for Alton.

For over 20 years, Strebel has been a dedicated small-business owner, focusing on restoring homes exclusively in Alton. He’s served on many local boards and coached youth sports, and now he sits on the Riverfront Commission and serves as an Alton Township Trustee. He and his wife, Elyse, raised their 2 adult sons in Alton.

About Ray Strebel: Ray Strebel is a third-generation Alton resident, local leader, and small business owner who will transform our city and end business as usual.

More like this: