Rauner's statement on the death of First Lady Nancy Reagan
CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner issued the following statement today on the death of First Lady Nancy Reagan:
“As our nation's First Lady, Nancy Reagan will be remembered for her unwavering support of our country and as a pillar of strength to one of our nation's greatest presidents. As an advocate for anti-drug programs, she helped educate a generation, and she was a champion for Alzheimer's research to find more treatments and a cure for the disease. Throughout her entire life, Nancy Reagan worked diligently to improve the lives of so many Americans.
“Diana and I are saddened to hear about her death, and extend our deepest sympathies to her children and the rest of her family.”
