Meets with employees and discusses ways Department is providing streamlined services at a lower cost to Illinois residents

CHICAGO – Governor Bruce Rauner visited with employees at the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) offices in Chicago today and discussed transformations the department is making to streamline the way it assists customers. These transformations help reduce poverty levels and transition individuals and families out of our social service systems.

"The transformations IDHS is making to better serve Illinois communities is commendable," Gov. Rauner said. "IDHS staff continues to work hard every day to promote health and independence so Illinoisans are able to live in safe and strong communities."

While touring the IDHS offices, the Governor received updates from the Family and Community Services and Rehabilitation Services teams, whose caseworkers have made significant progress in transitioning customers toward financial independence. Through April, the TANF, SNAP and Vocational Rehabilitation programs have helped over 95,000 individuals gain employment in FY2016.

Governor Rauner also met with members of the IDHS Training team, which is collaborating with the Department of Central Management Services to develop and launch the Rapid Results Lean Management project to improve efficiency and knowledge of workers throughout the state. Members of the Innovation, Strategy and Performance team specifically provided information about IDHS programs aimed at improving accountability.

