SPRINGFIELD – The following statement is attributable to Rauner Spokeswoman Catherine Kelly:

“Today’s decision is fair for taxpayers and state employees. As a result of this agreed-to process, the state can now implement its contract, saving the taxpayers more than $3 billion over four years.

“The contract, mirroring agreements we have already reached with eighteen other unions, includes merit pay for the vast majority of AFSCME employees and the same forty-hour work week requirement that applies to most employees outside state government. It will also allow individuals to volunteer their time to help fellow Illinois residents through things like assisting social services agencies, cleaning up state parks, or training state employees.

“We thank the Labor Board for its careful work and hope AFSCME will partner with us as we consider how best to implement the contract.”

